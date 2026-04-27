RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA / LONDON, UK: Sports technology company Feldspar Group Holdings Limited (“Feldspar”) has developed a patent-pending prototype of its world-first surface-based force measurement platform, capable of capturing real-time data directly from the surface at scale.

This innovation transforms standard sports surfaces into intelligent, data-capturing ecosystems, marking a significant engineering step toward the future of high-performance athletic infrastructure.

As the GCC accelerates the development of Green Cities and smart urban hubs, Feldspar’s technology offers a sustainable, integrated solution for the next generation of regional talent, providing the foundational data layer required to identify and develop future Olympic champions from the region.

The platform is designed to move elite-level sports science out of the laboratory and into the daily training environments of regional athletes by capturing ground reaction forces directly from the playing surface, delivering full three-dimensional data from every footstep.

At the centre of the system is a triangular force plate with a novel architecture that enables near-instant deployment across entire environments, such as full athletics tracks or football pitches. This capability allows for the tracking of up to 40 players simultaneously, providing coaches and sports scientists with immediate feedback on how athletes generate the speed, power, and movement necessary for global competition.

Aligned with the region’s vision for sustainable, technology-driven Green Cities" Feldspar’s system redefines how sports infrastructure is built by integrating the system directly into the surface, removing the need for repeated setup and manual operation. The technology is designed for both permanent and temporary deployment, creating a new layer of standardized, real-time performance data across sports including football, padel, basketball, and athletics.

This supports the development of a unified AI-powered data platform, enabling benchmarking, injury risk detection, and predictive performance insights to ensure regional athletes remain at peak performance on the road to international competition.

Capital raise

This first external funding round aims to accelerate go-to-market activities and move from pilot deployment towards commercial rollout. The funding will support further product development, pilot programmes, and early commercial activity, following foundational backing from a Hong Kong family office.

Alvina Chen, Founder and CEO of Feldspar, “Until now, most systems have inferred movement from camera footage, without directly measuring the forces athletes generate through the ground. With Feldspar’s world-first system, currently in prototype, embedded in the playing surface, we capture those forces in real time, exactly where movement starts. This allows us to see how athletes generate force to accelerate, change direction, jump and produce speed and power, transforming how performance is understood and how sport is experienced.”

Wade Tipton, CEO, Cambridge Design Partnership (CDP), said: “Capturing data directly from the ground at scale has not previously been possible. In close collaboration with Feldspar, our team has designed, developed, built and tested a world’s first force measurement system integrated directly into the surface, marking a significant engineering step with the potential to transform athletics and multi-sport applications.”

Tim Godfrey, Executive Director and Board Member at Feldspar, added: “Following our earlier work on a modular, sensor-enabletrack prototype, this force-plate system marks the next phase in building a data-driven performance infrastructure. It lays the foundation for a new data layer in sport, capturing performance at scale and unlocking applications across athlete development, live broadcast innovation and new commercial models. This is not just about measurement - it is about redefining how performance is understood, experienced and monetised across sport”

For more information including product visuals, visit feldsparsport.com