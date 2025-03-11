Dubai, UAE: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world’s largest express transportation company, has launched FedEx Surround® in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), an intelligent solution for monitoring and intervention, designed to elevate logistics and supply chain management. Built on near real-time visibility, AI-powered predictive analytics, and advanced handling capabilities, FedEx Surround® provides businesses with unmatched shipment visibility, control, and reliability.

FedEx Surround® predicts potential disruptions in the shipping process, allowing FedEx and its customers to swiftly make informed decisions. With three service levels—Select, Preferred, and Premium—the tools support a wide range of industries including healthcare, aerospace, automotive, and high-tech, providing critical updates and interventions that ensure the integrity and timely delivery of sensitive shipments.

With FedEx Surround® monitoring and intervention, FedEx provides three key benefits to its customers:

Flexibility and Control : Surround® dashboard provides near real-time global visibility and predictive analytics using AI and a multi- sensor SenseAware ID device.

: Surround® dashboard provides near real-time global visibility and predictive analytics using AI and a multi- sensor SenseAware ID device. Greater Value : Special handling code enhances operational capability, enabling prioritized boarding and handling, cold chain support and in and out of network intervention.

: Special handling code enhances operational capability, enabling prioritized boarding and handling, cold chain support and in and out of network intervention. Peace of Mind: 24x7 expert support ensures proactive monitoring and intervention with dedicated teams at hubs, ramps, and stations, including customized reporting for customers.

“At FedEx, we are constantly innovating with data-backed intelligent solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, vice president of Marketing and Air Network for FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa. “We are continuously learning from the millions of packages moving through our network each day – identifying patterns, trends, and cause-effect relationships – and using these insights to enhance our services in a more focused way. The launch of FedEx Surround® is a game-changer for businesses relying on just-in-time delivery and critical shipments. It empowers businesses to smartly intervene in real-time, ensuring that shipments are not only monitored, but also actively managed to mitigate potential disruptions, enhancing decision-making, and ensuring peace of mind every step of the way.”

The launch of FedEx Surround® aligns with the company’s broader commitment to support global commerce through smart innovation. Alongside this monitoring and intervention solution, FedEx offers a comprehensive suite of other digital tools, such as FedEx Delivery Manager, an interactive delivery solution that provides customizable delivery options and alerts, and the FedEx Import Tool, which simplifies the import process, enhancing efficiency, compliance, and the overall end-to-end shipment journey. These digital tools integrate seamlessly with the company’s existing wide range of shipping and tracking services.

