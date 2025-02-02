MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is once again ranked among the most admired companies in the world, according to a survey published by Fortune magazine.

The annual “World’s Most Admired Companies” report lists FedEx as the No. 20 ranked company overall. This marks the 25th consecutive year FedEx has been ranked in the top 20 companies on the prestigious list by Fortune. FedEx also retains its position as the highest ranked delivery company on the overall “World’s Most Admired Companies” list.

“I am incredibly proud of Team FedEx for this achievement,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and chief executive officer of FedEx Corporation. “This recognition reflects the unwavering dedication of our more than 500,000 global team members to deliver outstanding experiences and innovative technology solutions that make supply chains smarter for everyone.”

The survey measures nine attributes, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

The Fortune “World’s Most Admired Companies” list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation. Since 1997, Fortune has identified, selected, and ranked the World’s Most Admired Companies, identifying the business practices that make these companies highly regarded among their peers.

Survey Methodology

Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputations. They began universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune’s Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. The list then winnowed the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 650 in 30 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 650; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 51 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.