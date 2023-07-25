UAE, Dubai: FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, announced the enhancement of its International Priority® (IP) service in an effort to improve the efficiency of goods circulation and enable customers to seize global opportunities.

FedEx has improved the transit time of FedEx International Priority® (IP) for exporters in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. With this enhancement, shipments can now be delivered to major markets and territories around the world within two to three business days*. This represents at least a one-day improvement compared to previous transit times for major markets*. By providing a day-definite delivery service that combines speed and reliability, FedEx offers customers the ability to ship urgent and critical shipments. Additionally, this enhancement includes FedEx door-to-door and customs-cleared services*.

Shipments from the UAE and Saudi Arabia to the U.S. can now be delivered within two to three business days*.

Shipments to major markets in Europe can be delivered within two business days*.

Shipments to major markets in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) can be delivered within two to four business days*.

These improved service times from FedEx will help businesses in the UAE and Saudi Arabia take full advantage of the growing momentum around exports in their markets. According to the ‘Global Trade Outlook and Statistics’ report issued by the World Trade Organization (WTO) , in 2022 the UAE’s and Saudi Arabia’s merchandise exports increased by 41% and 49% respectively, to reach USD 599 billion and USD 410 billion.

“Businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises, are looking for more efficient ways to fulfil the demand of overseas consumers. Our improved transit times provide businesses with faster and more reliable access to major markets worldwide, helping them enhance their supply chain and strengthen their competitive advantage,” said Taarek Hinedi, vice president of FedEx Express Middle East and Africa operations.

The improvement to the IP service is FedEx latest effort to continuously optimize its portfolio of cross-border shipping services and support businesses to tap into global markets. In March, FedEx announced the launch of its International Economy® (IE) service in Saudi Arabia, which typically delivers within four to five business days to major destinations worldwide*. This service provides differentiated solutions for less urgent shipments. This cost-effective e-commerce international shipping solution combines competitive speed with attractive prices and delivers most shipments within the region within one to three business days.

*For details on specific origins and destinations, please check our get rates and transit time page.



