Dubai, UAE – Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world's largest express transportation company, has announced the winner of the 2024 FedEx Global Possibilities Award at INJAZ Al-Arab’s annual Youth Entrepreneurship Celebration. INJAZ Al-Arab, a non-profit member of the Junior Achievement Worldwide Company Program since 2007, focuses on empowering youth through education and skill development across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

This year’s event, held from November 18 – 20 in Dubai, UAE, gathered 70 high-school and university students from across the MENA region to showcase their innovative ideas aimed at tackling real-world challenges.

On the opening day, FedEx team members hosted a seminar to highlight the significance of international market access for businesses of all sizes and the need for companies to align their business objectives to a broader purpose. They also introduced participants to the FedEx Global Possibilities Award, which recognizes student businesses that embody the four principles: innovation, cross-border operations, job creation, and environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

After engaging with students through booth visits and discussions on their projects, FedEx announced ’3a balata Inc.’ as the 2024 FedEx Global Possibilities Award winner. Founded in 2024 by a team of high school students in Palestine, ‘3a Balata’ aims to become one of the largest manufacturers of sustainable energy through their product, piezoelectric tiles, which converts mechanical energy from footsteps into electricity. The company stands out for its visionary approach and its ability to develop a product that improves the quality of life by meeting the essential needs of consumers.

“At FedEx, supporting small and medium-sized businesses and empowering young talent has always been central to our mission. By equipping the next generation with essential tools and resources, we are fostering a new wave of entrepreneurs, creators, and leaders who are ready to shape the future,” said Nitin Tatiwala, vice president of Marketing and Air Network for FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. “Congratulations to all the students who participated and to the ‘3a balata’ team for their exceptional achievement and winning this year’s FedEx Global Possibilities Award.”

FedEx has worked with Junior Achievement Worldwide globally for more than 40 years, and with INJAZ Al-Arab across the MENA region, to support students’ career readiness and entrepreneurial growth. In the 2023-2024 academic year, FedEx team members collaborated with INJAZ UAE to help shape the journeys of 1,172 students, by delivering educational sessions on critical workplace skills, financial literacy, and the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Contact: Natali Fahmi

FedEx Middle East and North Africa

natali.fahmi@fedex.com