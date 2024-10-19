Dubai: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has confirmed the success of its participation in the 44th edition of the GITEX Global 2024. The event, which took place over five days at the Dubai World Trade Centre, featured more than 6,500 exhibitors and 1,800 speakers representing 180 countries.

His Excellency Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, said: “The FTA’s stand at the exhibition attracted a significant number of representatives from both government and private sector entities, as well as individual visitors. Many expressed their interest in and appreciation for the digital services offered by the FTA.”

H.E. Al Bustani added in a press statement today: “Through our participation in GITEX Global 2024, we sought to explore the latest technologies to leverage them in the ongoing development and modernisation of tax services. Additionally, we aimed to exchange experiences with participating entities to deliver smart services that meet international standards. During the exhibition, the FTA also highlighted its initiatives and achievements in digital transformation, ensuring alignment with the UAE Digital Government Strategy. This strategy focuses on the seamless and proactive digitalisation of services, supporting efforts to eliminate bureaucracy and consistently enhance customer satisfaction.”

H.E. Khalid Al Bustani added that "the FTA’s initiatives and projects aimed at eliminating bureaucracy garnered significant interest from visitors to its stand at GITEX Global 2024. The FTA successfully implemented 29 processes aimed at reducing bureaucracy across 15 services, representing 34% of its total services. These include services related to Tax Refund for UAE Nationals Building New Residences, registration for Corporate Tax, Value-Added Tax (VAT), Excise Tax, and Tax Groups, and the Tax Records Amendment. The FTA aims to implement 70 Zero Government Bureaucracy processes over the next three years."

The Federal Tax Authority enhanced its collaborative efforts during the exhibition by working with the Dubai Land Department to provide innovative digital solutions aimed at improving the user experience for real estate transactions in the UAE. These efforts also ensure compliance with relevant tax laws. Additionally, the FTA coordinated with the Ministry of Justice to establish an electronic linkage between the two entities to manage the "Tax Dispute System" through integrated digital procedures.

The team overseeing the Federal Tax Authority’s stand at the exhibition offered visitors detailed information about the FTA digital services, its objectives, and its role in improving the efficiency of the tax system in tax management and collection.

This, in turn, strengthens the FTA’s contribution to supporting the national economy. The FTA also presented its initiatives and projects, including the 'Zero Bureaucracy Heroes' initiative, which involved the participation of numerous employees and customers who contributed suggestions in this area. In recognition of their innovative ideas, 30 employees and 8 customers were honoured for their direct contributions to advancing the FTA’s efforts within the framework of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme. This programme aims to reduce the time required to complete government services by 50%.

The Federal Tax Authority also introduced the Robotic Process Automation System (RPA) for registration processes, the tax calculator for VAT on commercial real estate in the country, and the updates made to the 'Maskan' smart application, designed for UAE Nationals to refund VAT paid for the construction of their new homes. Officially launched this year, the app was first showcased in a pilot version at the GITEX Global 2023 exhibition.

Additionally, updates were made to the 'EmaraTax' application for smart tax services. It also introduced the E-invoicing system Project and the 'My Procedures' system, powered by artificial intelligence, which efficiently manages and coordinates the FTA’s internal processes, ensuring full alignment of required and executed tasks across all organisational units.

About the Federal Tax Authority (FTA):

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) was established under the Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2016 with the objective of contributing to the implementation of policies aimed at diversifying the national economy and increasing the United Arab Emirates' non-oil revenues. The FTA is responsible for managing and collecting federal taxes in accordance with best practices and international standards. It provides comprehensive support and assistance to ensure that taxpayers comply with the tax laws and procedures governing their interactions with the FTA.

Since its launch in 2017, the FTA has actively collaborated with relevant authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced tax system. This has positioned the UAE as one of the first nations globally to implement a fully electronic tax system, which promotes voluntary compliance through streamlined and efficient procedures. These procedures include easy registration, the submission of tax returns, and the payment of taxes via the Federal Tax Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae.