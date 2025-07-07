Italian luxury brand Fedeli has officially entered the Middle East market in partnership with FIG Retail, marking a strategic alliance between two companies that share a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and retail excellence.

The collaboration commenced with the recent launch of a pop-up boutique at the prestigious Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, offering a curated selection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, swimwear, and accessories.

The partnership reached a major milestone last month with the opening of Fedeli’s first flagship store in the region, located in Dubai Mall.

The new boutique is situated in The District, a recently developed area on the Ground Floor, and presents the complete Fedeli offering for men and women, from iconic swimwear and knitwear to premium cotton basics and accessories.

Founded in 1934, Fedeli is now led by the fourth generation of family ownership. The brand has built its reputation on exceptional Italian-made knitwear, particularly world-renowned cashmere pieces, and has expanded into versatile collections that include swimwear and premium everyday staples.

All products continue to be crafted in the original Fedeli factory in Monza, reflecting the company’s commitment to artisanal excellence and the use of the finest certified fibres and raw materials.

The design of the Dubai flagship store echoes Fedeli’s timeless aesthetic, with natural tones and sand-hued ceramic tiles creating a warm and sophisticated environment.

The interior concept was developed by acclaimed Italian architects Aldo Parisotto and Massimo Formenton.

This regional debut is powered by FIG Retail, a leading distributor and retailer in the Middle East, known for representing premium brands in loungewear, sleepwear, swimwear, socks, and underwear.

With deep knowledge of the regional market and a strong retail presence, FIG Retail brings expertise and network access to support Fedeli’s long-term growth in the Middle East.