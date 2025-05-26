Cairo, Egypt – Fawry, Egypt’s leading fintech company, has partnered with CTM360, a globally recognized leader in Digital Risk Protection, to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities and protect its digital ecosystem from evolving online threats. The collaboration is a key step in Fawry’s commitment to strengthening its digital defenses and ensuring a safer online experience for its customers and partners.

Through this partnership, Fawry will gain real-time visibility into potential cyber risks, enabling the company to swiftly detect and respond to threats such as impersonation, fake campaigns, and data leaks across the surface, deep, and dark web. CTM360’s platform provides instant alerts for any unauthorized use of Fawry’s brand across domains or digital services, allowing for immediate takedown actions and reducing exposure to fraud.

In addition, the platform offers valuable industry benchmarking tools, enabling Fawry to assess its cybersecurity posture against global fintech leaders. This comprehensive approach empowers Fawry to maintain a proactive stance against digital threats, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the financial services space.

Hisham Moawad, Chief Information Security Officer at Fawry, commented, “As digital transactions continue to grow, ensuring a secure and trustworthy ecosystem is vital. Partnering with CTM360 has given us a powerful advantage in monitoring and mitigating threats before they escalate. With real-time alerts and deep visibility, we are strengthening our cyber defenses for our users across our platforms, ensuring a safer and more secure digital experience for all.”

“CTM360 is proud to support Fawry in enhancing their cyber resilience," said Mirza Asrar Baig, CEO & Founder, CTM360. "Our partnership has already yielded significant security advancements, and we anticipate further progress as we continue to address emerging threats through proactive defense strategies.

This partnership signifies Fawry’s commitment to cybersecurity, creating a secure digital environment for users. Collaborating with CTM360 provides advanced capabilities for improved threat detection, faster response, and enhanced brand protection. This collaboration also aids financial institutions, merchants, and service providers in confidently navigating today’s complex digital landscape.

About Fawry:

Founded in 2008, Fawry Egypt’s leading fintech company serving the banked and unbanked population. Fawry’s primary services include enabling electronic bill payments, mobile top-ups and provisions for millions of Egyptian users. Other digital services also include e-ticketing, cable TV, and variety of other services. Through its peer-to-peer model, Fawry is enabling corporates and SMEs to accept electronic payments through a number of platforms including websites, mobile phones, and POSs. With a network of 36 member banks, its mobile platform and 396 thousand agents, Fawry processes more than 6 million transactions per day, serving an estimated customer base of 53.8 million users monthly. Learn more at www.fawry.com.

About CTM360

CTM360 is a consolidated external security platform that seamlessly integrates External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Exposure Management, Digital Risk Protection (DRP), Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), and Takedowns. CTM360 has exceptional expertise in takedowns, making it a core competency; it empowers organizations to identify and mitigate external cyber risks and threats proactively. To Learn about CTM360, visit www.ctm360.com.