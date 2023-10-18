Abgad applications, the leader in the education and reading field, and Fawaterak, the leader in the field of electronic payment, announced the launch of the innovative Abgad 360 platform to provide comprehensive electronic payment solutions for educational institutions.



The Abgad 360 platform offers a pioneering experience combining Fawaterak’s expertise in developed electronic payment solutions which it provided to big institutions and companies, as well as Abgad’s expertise in the field of learning, so as to achieve an unprecedented leap in the field of managing and paying tuition fees, and contributes to facilitating the paying process for parents and facilitating the educational institutions administrative tasks.



The Abgad 360 platform allows educational institutions to fully concentrate on managing the educational process, taking care of students, and enhancing operational processes by removing the burden of collecting tuition fees and managing payments.

Mr. Elwy Taymour, CEO of Abgad Company, expressed his pleasure in cooperating with Fawaterak and providing a new and pioneering experience in the field of electronic payment, namely Abgad 360, which will contribute to advancing the educational process and helping schools to provide the best education to students.



He indicated that Abgad 360 platform is not just a way for students and parents to pay education fees, but it is a powerful tool which enables educational institutions to thrive in their mission of providing high-quality education and also allows schools to reduce costs.



Mr. Waleed El-Rouby, CEO of Fawaterak, stated that Fawaterak has been able, in recent years, to gain confidence of many institutions due to its advanced solutions in the field of online payments and its vision of simplifying financial operations, as Abgad 360 platform is the secure, safe and easy-to-use platform for parents and educational institutions when paying the education fees.

Abgad 360 platform will assist in redefining the education financing system and providing the best management systems for electronic payments in order to speed up collection processes and manage payments for schools, universities and various educational institutions by relying on the best and latest technological payment systems supported by Fawaterak ePayments Company.