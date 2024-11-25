Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Fastex, a leading Web3 ecosystem reshaping the landscape of blockchain and digital finance, announces several key milestones in its regional expansion strategy for the MENA region. With the recent opening of its Dubai office in the Dubai World Trade Centre’s One Central and the launch of its ftNFT phygital space, Fastex aims to support the UAE’s growing position as a global hub for digital assets while enhancing its presence in the local Web3 market.

Fastex’s all-encompassing ecosystem comprises advanced digital finance solutions such as Fastex Exchange, Fastex Wallet, and Fastex Card, alongside the innovative ftNFT platform; this ecosystem bridges the gap between digital and traditional finance, empowering users with secure, seamless access to a wide range of blockchain-based services. Designed to cater to the growing demand for secure, compliant, and innovative digital finance solutions in the MENA region, Fastex’s ecosystem positions it as a leader in the regional market, supporting individuals and businesses alike in embracing the future of finance.

Vakhtang Abrahamyan, Fastex CEO, said: “As Fastex scales its ecosystem, we remain focused on global growth, leveraging the UAE as a foundation for entry into additional markets in the MENA region and broader international landscape. This growth strategy includes reinforcing regulatory alliances, advancing innovative solutions within our ecosystem, and expanding partnerships with industry leaders across key markets.”

In line with its commitment to regulatory standards, Fastex has also achieved significant regulatory milestones, including recent pre-approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) for Broker-Dealer and Exchange operations. The company also holds multiple European licences, further validating its dedication to regulatory compliance and consumer protection and reflecting its proactive approach to securing licences that provide consumer confidence, security, and clarity in digital asset transactions.

As Fastex solidifies its foundation in the MENA region, the company’s commitment to industry advancement and knowledge-sharing will take centre stage at the forthcoming Harmony Meetup VI on 13 December at the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah. As one of the premier Web3 gatherings in the MENA region, the event will bring together thought leaders, experts, and innovators to exchange insights, share groundbreaking developments, and explore the future of decentralized finance. CoinDesk Studio and Cointelegraph will provide live on-site coverage, enhancing the event’s global reach and emphasizing its importance within the digital assets community.

Fastex invites stakeholders, partners, and Web3 enthusiasts to join this journey toward a future empowered by blockchain, regulatory clarity, and innovation. As Fastex advances its strategic initiatives, the company remains dedicated to fostering a safe, compliant, and inclusive digital economy across the MENA region and around the globe.