Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, has announced the launch of Virtual Point of Presence (VPOP), a new connectivity enablement service, broadening the connectivity options for tenants of Global Zone, the carrier neutral digital platform based on a highly secured Tier III Data Centre.

Batelco’s VPOP helps tenants in the Data Center to overcome the challenges associated with expanding their network presence and managing their expenditure through enabling customers to connect with internet exchanges, peers, and network-to-network interface (NNIs) with Internet service providers (ISPs) across various geographies worldwide.

The service benefits include access to Batelco’s carrier-grade network fabric as well as extended reach to a wider global network allowing customers to connect to an array of colocation platforms and major internet exchanges with high performance connectivity. The VPOP solution allows tenants to expand their presence based on pay-as-you-go model utilizing virtualized reliable network elements to connect to various services in Global Zone.

Batelco VPOP serves as a multi-service port that consolidates all the networks into one networking platform, saving the customers time and efforts in addition to providing them with a faster and cost-effective solution for connectivity enablement.

Moreover, VPOP is a scalable solution that helps the growth of traffic for customers, establishing both private and secure connections to the cloud with Batelco Global connectivity solutions. VPOP service provides different capacities depending on the needs of the customer. Currently 1G, 10G and 100G ports are available for direct network access.

Commenting on the occasion, Chief Global Business Officer, Hani Askar said, “We are confident that our latest service will contribute greatly towards an enhanced experience for our enterprise customers. A fast connectivity enablement service like VPOP would save the customers the time and hassle of getting their own equipment installed in Global Zone, and they would benefit from a wider and a more expansive connectivity reach.”

