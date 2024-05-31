Dubai, UAE: The most brilliant minds from across industries gathered for a spectacular night on May 30 at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai when Fast Company Middle East’s highly anticipated Most Creative People in Business list for 2024 recognized and celebrated the accomplishments of business leaders, artists, athletes, scientists, inventors, and social impact makers, all of whom have made significant contributions to their respective fields and beyond.

Now in its third year, Most Creative People in Business highlights a diverse group of individuals across every sector, from tech to finance to fashion. Fast Company Middle East’s editorial team spent months identifying and vetting them and the accomplishments of these thinkers, shapers, and doers who've led their sectors forward in meaningful and innovative ways.

The list, devoid of rankings, honored remarkable contributions across six categories, including Dr Fatima AlKaabi, Executive Director of the bone marrow transplant program, Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre; Dr. Mehmood Khan, CEO, The Hevolution Foundation; Omar Al Jundi, Founder and CEO, Badia Farms; and Shaista Asif, Co-founder and Group Chief Operating Officer, PureHealth (FOR ADVANCING TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION), Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency; Sophie Doireau-Tiberghien, CEO, Cartier, Middle East, India, Africa, and Turkey; Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium; Hana Al Nabulsi, Sportswoman; Joe Kawkabani, CEO, OSN; Dr. Maha Al-Mozaini, Senior Advisor & Medical Scientist, The Research, Development and Innovation Authority; Marilena di Coste, Disability Advocate and Social Entrepreneur; and Zain Masri, Tirzain founder and CEO (FOR CHALLENGING THE STATUS QUO), Khaled Al Hauraimel, Group CEO & Vice Chairman, Beeah; Chandra Dake, Executive Chairman and Group CEO, Dake Group; and Rumaitha Al Busaidi, scientist and activist (FOR SAVING THE PLANET), Sunny Varkey, Founder of the GEMS Education; Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of Emirates Literature Foundation; Ambareen Musa, CEO, Yabi; H.E. Hala Badri, Director, General of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority; Karen Wazen, Entrepreneur & UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador; Lina Sadek, Founder & CEO, StuDIYo Lab; Mohammad Abdullah, President, Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI); Omar Saleh, Co-founder & CEO, Khazna; and Mona Ataya, Founder & CEO, Mumzworld (FOR BRINGING GOOD THINGS TO MORE PEOPLE), Sandeep Walia, COO - Middle East at Marriott International; Abdulla Lutfi, Artist, Ali Al Sayed, Comedian; Kelvin Cheung, Chef and Partner - Jun's; Mona Ataya, Founder & CEO, Mumzworld; Nour Al Ghandour, Actress & UNHCR High-Profile supporter; Paolo Petrocelli, Head of Dubai Opera; Reim El Houni, CEO, Ti22 Films; Salam Daqqaq, Chef-Owner, Bait Maryam; Sawsan Al Bahiti, and Opera singer; (FOR DELIGHTING US), Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia; Maha AlQattan, Group CSO, DP World; Rami Al Ali, Fashion Designer; Neha Anand, Founder and Managing Director, Three Layer Hospitality; Amal Dokhan, General Partner at Global 500; Ammar Al Assam, CEO of Dewan Architects + Engineers; Dr. Boutheina Khaldi, AUS Professor, literary critic and novelist; Ibrahim S. Koshy, Airline Industry Expert; Loulou Khazen Baz, Entrepreneur; and H.H. Princess Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud, Founder, Nuun Jewels (FOR REWRITING THE RULES).

These inspirational personalities are a testament to the power of determination and the limitless potential of human ingenuity.

These honorees were recognized at a gala awards night held at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. Over 200 guests, including the honorees, royals, VIP guests, and media, attended the glittering ceremony.

Anghami, the leading music streaming service in the Middle East, was the official music and entertainment partner. Madinat Jumeirah hosted the event, an evening of glamor and celebration.

“The third edition of the Most Creative People in Business has been an inspiring journey for us. The list celebrates visionary individuals who are reshaping industries, driving innovation, and making a profound impact on the region. These trailblazers harness creativity to solve complex problems, inspire change, and propel our communities forward," says Ravi Raman, Publisher of Fast Company Middle East.

At the heart of the Most Creative People in Business list lies a compelling narrative of trailblazing leaders defying the status quo, challenging norms, and shaping the future of the Middle East through their boundless imagination and ingenuity.

