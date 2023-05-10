Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Fasset, the digital asset gateway committed to democratizing access to digital assets, has announced a partnership with the ENTERTAINER, the world-renowned rewards, lifestyle and entertainment app at the Dubai Fintech Summit. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which will enable the ENTERTAINER customers to pay for their annual app subscription using Fasset’s gateway payment service through cryptocurrencies. This will allow for secure, frictionless, and new payment options for customers, further enhancing the user experience on the app.

The MOU was signed during the Dubai Fintech Summit, a major event in the global fintech industry. The summit brought together leading companies and innovators in the field, and Fasset is excited to showcase their work alongside other forward-thinking partners.

"We are thrilled to partner with the ENTERTAINER group to bring this innovative payment option to their customers," said Mohammed Raafi Hossain, Co-founder and CEO of Fasset. "This partnership represents another use-case of how digital assets and crypto assets can enable citizens from any country to come to the UAE and be able to pay for lifestyle services using easy payment options."

"We are elated to announce our new digital partnership with Fasset that enables the acceptance of cryptocurrency payments for our subscription-based app. This strategic alliance reflects our commitment to embracing emerging technologies and providing our customers with a seamless, secure, and innovative payment experience,” said Ahmed Gaber, CEO of the ENTERTAINER.

"By integrating cryptocurrency payments, we are catering to the evolving preferences of our diverse user base and demonstrating our vision of staying at the forefront of the digital revolution. We believe that this partnership will not only expand our market reach but also enhance our brand's reputation as a forward-thinking, customer-centric organization."

Fasset's digital asset platform provides easy access to a range of digital assets, including precious metals, tokenized stocks/bonds, and other digitally-native assets. This partnership with the ENTERTAINER will enable a new audience to discover the benefits of using digital assets for secure and efficient payments, and contribute to the development of a more sustainable and inclusive financial ecosystem.

With this new partnership, Fasset continues to demonstrate their commitment to promoting responsible crypto practices and developing solutions for frontier markets. By partnering with the ENTERTAINER, Fasset is not only expanding their reach, but also creating more value for customers through innovative payment solutions.

The partnership between Fasset and the ENTERTAINER represents an exciting development in the world of digital assets and fintech. As Fasset continues to drive innovation in the industry, this new collaboration is sure to bring even more exciting developments in the near future.