FarmERP, the next-generation farm management platform, brings a specialised focus on helping Cassava farmers by extending the crop life & bringing plant mortality in Cassava plantations up by 40% through its tech-enabled platform. The platform aims to unlock the true potential of the Cassava plantation for the farmers to improve productivity, profitability and predictability. The company has successfully deployed this in Nigeria and shall further expand it to Thailand, Indonesia, Angola, Ghana.

Cassava is a vital crop for millions of people globally. With its versatile applications in food, feed, and industrial sectors, Cassava is crucial in ensuring food security, livelihoods, and economic growth. However, Cassava plantation farm faces several challenges, namely Pest and disease management, weather extremes as the crop requires adequate moisture to grow and develop, and most essentially, detecting mortality during the early stage of the crop and planning replanting activity as this is time-consuming & labour-intensive work. To address the same, FarmERP, with its tech-enabled platform, aims to digitalize the Cassava growth journey.

FarmERP’s FarmGyan – AI, ML, Computer vision, and deep learning shall help users to make well-informed decisions. Using drone imagery, an intelligent model powered by AI will count the number of plants and identify weed infestation. Making informed decisions about crop management, such as re-plantation and organising weed control strategies, is made easier with the help of this information. Additionally, it will promote the use of sensors, agribots, drones, and other IoT devices in precision farming. Crop and soil moisture detection, crop water requirements, and irrigation practise management are all made possible by satellite-based crop health monitoring tools. This enables prompt response to crop stress.

Overall, FarmGyan will help to achieve efficient and effective crop management and support FARM ERP’s 3Ps to Cassava Plantation Management, ultimately resulting in higher yields and increased profitability.

FarmERP is amongst the earliest enterprises in the world to bring technology to agriculture for an end-to-end farming solution. The company has successfully deployed their software across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, serving farms in around 30+ countries. Nigeria, Thailand, Indonesia, Angola and Ghana will be the top 5 areas where the brand will offer its solution to sync & ready stakeholders to unlock the Potential of Cassava Plantation.

About FarmERP:

FarmERP aims at the technology-intensive transformation of agriculture and agribusiness. The software is an intelligent and next-generation farm management platform in the Agri industry to sync and ready a wide range of entities and stakeholders for the future. This highly scalable, configurable and future-ready software platform helps stakeholders to practice Digital Agriculture 4.0 to achieve profitable and sustainable agribusiness. It services sub-industries in the agriculture sector, such as plantation farming, contract farming, processors and exporters. Some of the unique offerings of the platform include – Climate Smart Advisory, Pest disease detection, Quality analysis using AI, IoT Device integration, QR based access control across business processes

Driven by the passion to build change – FarmERP focuses on 3Ps – Productivity, Profitability and predictability for businesses. The platform basically revolves around four crucial points: food safety, traceability, regenerative agriculture and climate resilience. These align with two of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: Zero Hunger & Climate Change.

The company has to date, served farms in around 30+ countries, deploying its software across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. It is used across 120 crop varieties over 675,000 Acres of land and is available in multiple international languages. FarmERP It has helped 1.5 million farmers directly or indirectly and assisted them in accomplishing higher productivity, revenues, viability, and traceability.

