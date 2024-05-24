Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Family Care Authority (FCA) has agreed to a groundbreaking partnership with New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) to launch the first-of-its-kind ‘Case Management Professional Development Program’. The program, spearheaded by NYU’s Silver School of Social Work, which is one of the highest ranked social sector educational institutes in the world, aims to elevate the skills and expertise of FCA’s case managers, positioning them among the most highly-qualified social sector workers globally. This collaboration marks NYU’s Silver School of Social Work’s inaugural social sector partnership in the UAE and underlines FCA's commitment to investing in world-class education to enhance the social sector in Abu Dhabi. The tailor-made program will empower FCA's case managers with international best practices, thereby enriching the UAE's social services system.

The program's curriculum is meticulously designed to provide participants with a deeper understanding of case management practice, strengthen their theoretical perspectives, and ground their approach in cultural context. The learning journey begins with a foundational understanding of case management, followed by exposure to all aspects of practice, and culminates in specialized training focusing on people of determinations, elderlies, children, and adolescents.

H.E. Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Director General of the Family Care Authority, stated: “"This partnership with NYU’s Silver School of Social Work and NYUAD is not only a testament to our dedication to fostering excellence within our organization but also a significant stride towards realizing our commitment to the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy. In line with the FCA's mandate and vision, we are constantly identifying new and innovative ways to enhance family care services in Abu Dhabi and elevate the entire social sector.

By investing in this tailor-made program our aim is to provide our skilled and talented case managers with world-class education. This will position them amongst the most highly qualified social workers globally. Our goal is to empower them with the necessary knowledge and skills to become social work leaders, enabling them to serve the Abu Dhabi community members at the most optimal level.”

Her Excellency added: “We are delighted to pioneer this first-of-its-kind short and long-term partnership. Collaborating alongside NYU Silver, we have taken the lead in developing this innovative program, reflecting our role as innovators in the field of social care and education."

The NYU Silver School of Social Work is committed to training the next generation of social workers, not just in the United States, but worldwide,” said Dr. Michael A. Lindsey, the School’s Dean and Paulette Goddard Professor of Social Work. “Our collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Family Care Authority, Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, and NYU Abu Dhabi is the first of its kind partnership in the region. We are honored to have the opportunity to help train Emirati social workers with best in class clinical and case management skills that will translate into improved care for Abu Dhabi community members throughout their lifespan. We also look forward to exploring further opportunities to partner and support HE. Dr Mugheer Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, the leadership of FCA, H.E. Dr. Bushra Al Mulla and H.E. Asma Sulaiman Alazri, and our colleagues at NYU Abu Dhabi.”

Arlie Petters, Provost, NYU Abu Dhabi stated: “We are thrilled to solidify our partnership with the Family Care Authority. This partnership opens doors for groundbreaking research, strengthens collaboration, and fosters innovation in addressing family care challenges. NYUAD's commitment to research and community engagement complements FCA's mission to support social entities, empower families, children, and youth, and enhance the existing family care model. Through this partnership, NYUAD and ADFCA aim to foster talent, innovate solutions, and contribute to the social well-being of the UAE."

The agreement between the Family Care Authority and NYU’s Silver School of Social Work was part of series meetings between the two entities. During these meetings, a delegation from NYU attended visits to FCA's facilities and was introduced to how services are delivered to community members. The gatherings were organized by FCA to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and explore collaborative opportunities with its esteemed partners in both the social sector and academia.

Future plans include an exchange program, further training, and sending FCA case managers to complete their master's degree in New York City, fostering international collaboration and enriching the learning experience.

For more information, and for FCA’s services please call 800-444.