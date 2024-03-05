Dubai- Al-Futtaim Auto and Machinery Company (FAMCO), part of Al-Futtaim Automotive and one of the region’s leading distributors of heavy vehicles, commercial vehicles and machinery, has set a new precedent in the UAE’s public transportation sector through the launch of the Volvo Smart Bus at the UITP MENA Transport Congress & Exhibition.

Organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with the International Association of Public Transport, this year’s event theme ‘Sustainable Mobility and Wellbeing’ underlines the UAE’s extended Year of Sustainability and continued commitment to climate change action on the heels of a historic COP28 that concluded with a momentous UAE Consensus on transitioning towards sustainable alternatives. Al-Futtaim Group was the Strategic E-Mobility Partner of COP28, and provided electric buses for use during the event.

At the UITP MENA Transport Congress & Exhibition 2024, the newly unveiled Volvo Smart Bus is taking centre-stage with its cutting-edge technology and customisations specifically to meet the unique requirements of the UAE. FAMCO demonstrated the Volvo Smart Bus's exceptional performance, underpinned by over a decade of proven reliability of Volvo chassis and propulsion systems in the UAE’s challenging urban environment.

Key features of the Volvo Smart Bus included:

Innovative Volvo Chassis: Equipped with a powerful B8RLE chassis boasting 350 HP and the new ZF Ecolife II 6AP1420B transmission, the Volvo Smart Bus ensured optimal performance and efficiency on Dubai's roads.

Advanced Safety Systems: The Volvo Active Safety Platform 3 (VASP3) incorporated state-of-the-art driver assistance systems, enhancing passenger safety and confidence.

Enhanced Driver Experience: A new Volvo Digital Driver Cluster provided intuitive driver information and ergonomic design, optimizing comfort and control behind the wheel.

Futuristic Design: Collaborating with international designers, the Volvo Smart Bus boasted a sleek and aerodynamic appearance, setting new standards for public transportation aesthetics.

Mirrorless Technology: With a 360-degree road monitoring system, the Volvo Smart Bus ensured unparalleled visibility and safety for both passengers and pedestrians.

Aluminium Construction: The bus structure was designed with aluminium, ensuring durability, ease of repair, and eco-friendliness.

Reliable AC System: Featuring the most reliable and highest-capacity AC system, the Volvo Smart Bus prioritized passenger comfort, irrespective of weather conditions.

"As automotive and transportation market leaders, Al-Futtaim Automotive and FAMCO remain fully committed to advancing and shaping the future of transportation within the UAE. Our strategic sponsorship and collaboration with MENA Transport Congress & Exhibition 2024 is a clear reflection of that commitment. We look forward to actively contributing to the pivotal discussions and initiatives under focus within this year’s theme of ‘Sustainable Mobility and Wellbeing’," said Yousuf AlRaeesi, Director of Government Relations & HSSE, Al-Futtaim Automotive.

He further added, “FAMCO has a long history of successful mobility partnerships with RTA and various government entities; a partnership solidified with our participation this year. At the event, we will showcase our new Volvo Bus, fully designed, and manufactured to meet the UAE’s commercial transportation needs and a continuing illustration of FAMCO’s mission to modernize transportation for a connected, safer, and a more sustainable future.”

By unveiling the Volvo Smart Bus at the UITP MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition 2024, FAMCO underscored its leadership in providing forward-thinking solutions that addressed the evolving needs of Dubai's transportation ecosystem.

About FAMCO

Established in the UAE in 1978, Al Futtaim Auto and Machinery Company (FAMCO) serves a diverse range of industries and commercial businesses across the transportation, construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, warehousing, and marine sectors. Today, FAMCO has become a renowned name and a key player in the industrial mobility sector within the region.

FAMCO’s portfolio includes trucks and buses, construction equipment, storage and handling, power and industrial, marine solutions, rental and used equipment and financial services. The company is the sole UAE distributor for Volvo trucks, buses and construction equipment; and also the exclusive distributor for internationally renowned industry heavyweights, Yanmar, Doosan, Himonisa, AGG, SDLG, Ingersoll Rand and Linde. www.famco-international.com

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

