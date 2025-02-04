Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The successful launch of MBZ-SAT, the most advanced Earth observation satellite developed by the UAE, marks a defining moment for the nation's burgeoning space programme. This milestone is a testament to the UAE's ambitions in space exploration and a shining example of the "Make It In The Emirates" initiative championed by the UAE government.

As a leading UAE-based precision engineering firm, Falcon Group was one of the four local companies that played pivotal role in the MBZ-SAT project, supplying precision machined Space Worthy Parts used in the satellite. In close collaboration with Falcon and other local entities, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) demonstrated how homegrown companies contribute to the success of international-standard / world-class projects. This partnership underscores the UAE's commitment to fostering innovation, self-reliance, and excellence within the country.

Mr. Rejin Jose Kurian, Managing Director of the Falcon Group of Companies, said, "We are honoured to have partnered with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre on the MBZ-SAT project. This collaboration is a prime example of the UAE's 'Made in the Emirates' initiative, where local companies like ours are empowered to contribute to groundbreaking achievements. Working on such a prestigious project was an invaluable learning experience for our team, further sharpening our expertise and broadening our vision."

Falcon’s contribution to MBRSC began over 13 years ago in manufacturing prototypes for rigorous testing and certification. Being a built-to-print company, each piece was meticulously manufactured to the highest precision to meet the stringent client requirement & astronautical standards for such space missions. These achievements highlight Falcon's role as a key enabler of the UAE's ambitions to position itself as a global leader in space exploration.

Mr. Rejin added, "Space exploration is not just about reaching beyond our planet; it is about inspiring future generations, fostering technological advancement, and proving what's possible through collaboration and vision."

For Falcon, the journey was not without challenges. Developing components to astronautical-grade precision required the team to innovate continuously and develop proprietary tools & techniques for working with specialised materials meeting high tolerances. The experience provided valuable insights that have fortified the company's capabilities in precision engineering, ensuring readiness for future projects.

Falcon's success in contributing to MBZ-SAT is a testament to the expertise and camaraderie of its team. Supervisors, programmers, operators, and coating specialists collectively focused on precision and were resilient in their pursuit of quality at every stage of manufacturing. Their efforts exemplify how the culture of the company cultivates an environment for learning & development at all levels.

Since its establishment in 1989, Falcon has transitioned from providing fabrication and machining services to becoming a key player in the Region for Astronautical Components and beyond.

The company's initial partnership with the Emirates Institute for Advanced Science and Technology (EIAST), now MBRSC, laid the foundation for its current success.

According to Mr. Prabhu Badrinathen, CEO at Falcon, the company’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a leader in Astronautical manufacturing is rooted in a culture of continuous improvement.

Mr. Mathews Jacob, Operations Director added "Our team embraced the principles of 5S and Lean methodologies early on & this approach fostered a disciplined, organized, and efficient work environment, enabling our employees to upskill and refine their craft continuously.”

By applying these principles— Falcon's workforce developed the precision and expertise needed to tackle increasingly complex projects, culminating in their significant contributions to the MBZ-SAT launch. Today, it serves diverse sectors, including aerospace, defense, oil & gas, and industrial manufacturing, building a reputation as a trusted partner regionally and globally.

"Our goal is to continue pushing the boundaries of precision engineering and contributing to the UAE's mission to explore and innovate," said Mr. Rejin. "The MBZ-SAT project has not only been a source of immense pride but also a stepping stone for Falcon Group to play an even bigger role in future endeavours that will shape the UAE's technological landscape."

About Falcon Group of Companies

Falcon Group is a UAE-based company dealing in precision machining & fabrication, Specialized Tooling Solutions, Babbitt bearings and Industrial Automation Solutions utilizing Robotics and Artificial Intelligence with a focus on Aerospace, Space Exploration, Defence, Oil & Gas, and Industrial Manufacturing. Established in 1989, the company has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality, precision-manufactured solutions to meet the most demanding technical standards. Falcon's contributions to projects like MBZ-SAT underscore its commitment to advancing local innovation and supporting the UAE's vision for technological excellence.

