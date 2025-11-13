Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a major step toward shaping the future of reproductive healthcare and medical education in the UAE, Fakih IVF Abu Dhabi Center, leading fertility networks in the Region, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Ain University (AAU) to strengthen academic collaboration, research innovation, and professional training

The MoU was signed by Dr. Michael Fakih, Chairman and Founder of Fakih IVF Fertility Center, and Prof. Amer Qasem, Vice President at Al Ain University. This strategic collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academia and clinical practice, fostering a new generation of healthcare professionals equipped with advanced scientific knowledge and hands-on clinical experience.

Through this partnership, both institutions will collaborate closely on joint research initiatives in reproductive medicine and related sciences. The agreement also provides for structured training and internship programs for Al Ain University students within Fakih IVF’s network of centers across the UAE. Faculty and expert exchanges, joint academic events, and shared access to specialized laboratories and research facilities will further strengthen the collaboration, promoting knowledge sharing and innovation within the field of reproductive health.

Dr. Michael Fakih stated,

“This strategic partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing medical education and research in the UAE. By aligning Fakih IVF’s clinical leadership with Al Ain University’s academic excellence, we aim to drive innovation, cultivate future talent, and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of reproductive health both regionally and globally.”

Prof. Amer Qasem, Vice President at AAU, added,

“Our collaboration with Fakih IVF marks a strategic partnership for AAU. It reflects our shared vision of integrating academic expertise with real-world clinical experience. Together, we will open new pathways for our students and faculty to engage in impactful research, practical training, and professional development that directly benefits the healthcare community.”

Dr. Yasmin Sajjad, Consultant Gynecologist and IVF, and Chair of Academics at Fakih IVF, commented,

“This partnership reflects a shared vision of academic and clinical integration that directly benefits the next generation of healthcare professionals. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide students with immersive, evidence-based training in reproductive medicine while advancing joint research that pushes the boundaries of innovation and patient care.”

This partnership represents a strategic national alliance between the academic and healthcare sectors, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a regional hub for medical innovation, scientific research, and excellence in reproductive medicine. Through this collaboration, Fakih IVF and Al Ain University reaffirm their shared commitment to nurturing future medical leaders, enhancing patient care, and driving sustainable progress in healthcare education and research.