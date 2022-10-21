Fakeeh University Hospital is honored and humbled to receive the ‘Superbrands’ status within 18 months of its operations. We have positioned ourselves as leaders in quality, culture, satisfaction management, and sustainability.

Receiving the Superbrands status within such a short span is a testament to how patient satisfaction is at the core of our principles.

As a hospital that is Made for Dubai, we are already spearheading world-class healthcare and service offerings in the region and will continue to remain steadfast in our unwavering commitment to providing consumers with the highest standards of care.

Thanks to Superbrands for their faith and confidence in us. Being affirmed the 'Superbrands' status truly reinforces our position and reputation as a benchmark hospital in the UAE.

