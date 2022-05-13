The new technology allows Fakeeh University Hospital patients to instantly book virtual and in-person consultations, including COVID-19 vaccinations without any admin support

Dubai, UAE: Fakeeh University Hospital, a world-class healthcare and academic facility in the UAE, has gone live with Okadoc’s white-labeled solution to digitalize patients’ experiences. The one-stop-shop patient engagement platform allows patients to instantly book appointments in 30 seconds or less across 18 specialties and 40 doctors, including COVID-19 vaccinations and telehealth appointments, ensuring it is one of the easiest and efficient way to attend a doctor visit.

Putting its patients need first, with over four decades of legacy from Fakeeh Care Group, Fakeeh University Hospital ensures all their patients have ease of mind and comfort when visiting its facilities. Powered by Okadoc, patients can now use Fakeeh University Hospital’s website, mobile App, and/or WhatsApp bot to search for a provider by name, clinic location, specialty, language spoken, gender, and country of education. Patients can now easily see real-time availabilities and book appointments without any admin support or hassle, creating an easier experience. The unique integration will remind patients of their appointments through various methods via SMS, email, and push notifications, while also offering the ability to let patients know if there is an earlier available appointment.

Optimizing patients’ experience further, the Okadoc technology provides the ability to transfer and receive documents and pay for their consultations online. This helps minimize the wait time at the hospital itself and aids to higher customer satisfaction levels. Okadoc is approved by the Dubai Health Authority and the UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and trusted by some of the region’s leading healthcare groups and insurers.

With 15 locations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Fakeeh Care opened its medical university and hospital in Dubai Silicon Oasis. On the rise in becoming leaders in the healthcare industry, Fakeeh University Hospital merges both health and technology for a smoother and easier user experience. Putting the patients time and interest first, this new platform will save valuable time in a fast-paced world.

Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, Vice President – UAE and Growth Office, CEO, Fakeeh University Hospital, added: "Being a technology-driven hospital, at Fakeeh University Hospital, we are constantly working with different technologies to enable better patient outcomes. We are pleased to partner with Okadoc to provide our patients in the UAE with convenient healthcare solutions including finding doctors, booking, and managing their appointments and more through a care-free process. It has helped us further streamline our appointment booking processes, and we guarantee it will enhance our customer satisfaction levels.”

Fodhil Benturquia, Okadoc CEO and Founder, added: “Fakeeh University Hospital is committed to innovative thinking while embracing smart technology to provide the best possible healthcare experience. Our one-stop-shop patient engagement platform helps healthcare organizations embrace digitalization to deliver higher-quality care and improved outcomes. We are proud to partner with Fakeeh University to advance their mission.”

About Fakeeh University Hospital

Fakeeh University Hospital is a hospital and medical university brought by the pioneering Saudi healthcare provider group, Fakeeh Care. With a rich legacy of over four decades, Fakeeh Care is committed to delivering medical excellence and championing outstanding research in the UAE. Fakeeh University Hospital is a 350-bed state-of-the-art facility, located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, which has the capacity to provide primary, secondary, and tertiary care to more than 700,000 patients a year. It is equipped with cutting-edge technology and smart systems that are built to meet the unique needs of the hospital and UAE patients. Fakeeh University Hospital uses innovative diagnostic technology, advanced data-assisted, and automated medication dispensing systems, which combined with leading medical experts, make patient diagnoses, and care precise and efficient. In the coming years, operating as a teaching hospital in Dubai, Fakeeh University Hospital will provide world-class medical education to the future generations of doctors in the UAE, expand the medical horizons of practicing healthcare experts, while also bringing the latest research to its patients. The hospital is a benchmark for medical collaboration, international affiliations, and combines medical education with evidence-based medicine in a modern environment. For more information, visit www.fuh.care.

About Okadoc:

Okadoc is a tech company that aims to improve the healthcare experience. Wherever they are, patients can use Okadoc's app to find in-network doctors, instantly book appointments online, receive reminders for upcoming appointments, and more. Okadoc’s telemedicine platform enables virtual consultations, document sharing, and online chat seamlessly between patients and doctors. Okadoc's app is also a 24/7 intelligent medical calendar system that helps practitioners, clinics and hospitals optimize their bookings, attract and engage new patients, build and strengthen their online reputation and reduce 'no-shows.’ Okadoc's online marketplace delivers the efficient and simple experience that everyone expects and deserves.