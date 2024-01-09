Cairo, Egypt : In alignment with its commitment to achieving financial inclusion and fostering an accessible banking environment for diverse customer segments, First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR); one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, proudly announced the introduction of the “معًا” program. This program is accompanied by an array of financial services tailored to meet the needs of People of Determination (POD), in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and in support of achieving financial inclusion.

The "معًا" program is part of the bank's efforts to extend its services to all segments of Egyptian society, with a specific focus on POD. FABMISR empowers its POD clients by providing them with the opportunity to open savings accounts and access loans with special rates.

FABMISR expands its banking services with the highest quality across all branches, ATMs, and digital platforms, aiming to meet the diverse needs of all customers, mainly addressing POD. This aligns with the Central Bank's strategy to promote financial inclusion, ensuring accessible nondiscriminatory access to banking services and products for POD.

Regarding the bank's efforts to provide a more inclusive banking experience, Mr. Mohamed Abbas Fayed, CEO and Managing Director, FABMISR, said: “FABMISR’s strategy revolves around delivering an all-inclusive banking experience that upholds the highest international standards while constantly developing banking products and services that suit all the segments of the Egyptian society. The bank places great emphasis on empowering people of determination by ensuring equal and equitable access to high-quality financial services as well as fulfilling Central Bank of Egypt’s strategy to enhance financial inclusion for Egyptian citizens."

With the aim of facilitating the banking experience for people of determination, FABMISR is preparing to activate the home visits service for its customers with special needs to help them access financial services without the need to visit the branches, while also ensuring that all banking documents and notices are in Braille code to enable the visually-impaired customers to review documents and contracts themselves, thereby guaranteeing maximum transparency in all financial procedures.

Additionally, FABMISR trained several employees to assist customers with special needs on different fronts, including assisting visually impaired customers in filling out financial forms or documents at the FABMISR branches by two of its highly trained employees. This also includes communicating with hearing-impaired customers using sign language directly without the need for an interpreter.

The bank also provides people of determination with short message service (SMS) without incurring any additional fees or commissions as well as an email customer support channel PODsupport@fabmisr.com.eg.

Customers with special needs can view the addresses of branches and ATMs specially designed to suit their needs and carry a People of Determination (POD) sign for easy access through the bank's website www.fabmisr.com.eg.

It is worth mentioning that FABMISR endorses financial inclusion as part of its sustainability strategy. Its commitment to providing banking services for People of Determination ensures that all customers can access FABMISR’s spectrum of financial services. The bank will continue launching additional services that aim to create a more equitable society for all Egyptians, thereby promoting a more inclusive society.

