Fayed: This launch goes beyond banking; it’s about building a platform that truly understands and supports women’s evolving needs

Cairo – First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, has launched Al Oula, a banking segment crafted to champion women’s financial empowerment. This initiative delivers tailored financial solutions for women, combining superior savings benefits with curated lifestyle rewards, further redefining how women in Egypt experience financial services.

FABMISR is committed to empowering women by offering financial solutions that align with their aspirations and lifestyles. The Al Oula Savings Account has been thoughtfully designed to provide women with accessible and rewarding banking benefits. With a low entry requirement of just EGP 1,000 to open the account and no minimum balance fees, Al Oula makes saving easier and more inclusive. Account holders also benefit from a free Credit Card packed with exclusive features tailored to women’s everyday spending habits. These benefits include special discounts at beauty salons, clinics, online platforms, and more. Additionally, the card offers accelerated reward points on grocery shopping, food delivery services, and ride-hailing apps, adding everyday value to every transaction.

Mr. Mohamed Abbas Fayed, CEO and Managing Director of FABMISR, commented: “This launch goes beyond banking, it’s about building a platform that truly understands and supports women’s evolving needs, an area that remains underdeveloped in Egypt’s financial landscape. With a clear gap in targeted financial offerings, Al Oula is positioned as a first mover in women-focused services. By combining seamless digital onboarding with tailored benefits and lifestyle-driven rewards, we’re offering a modern banking experience that empowers women throughout their financial journey.”

Women’s financial inclusion remains a national priority, aligned with the Egyptian government’s broader agenda to advance economic empowerment. According to the Central Bank of Egypt, the number of financially included women rose from 20.3 million to 20.5 million between December 2023 and March 2024, out of a total of 32.3 million. Al Oula stands at the forefront of these efforts, further contributing to the inclusion of an additional 12 million women in the financial inclusion system.

About FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 73 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

FAB is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit https://www.fabmisr.com.eg/en/