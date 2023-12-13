Cairo – First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, announced the inauguration of its new Islamic branch in the Fifth Settlement, New Cairo. This comes as a testament to the bank’s unwavering commitment to offering its customers a unique and holistic banking experience, underpinned by the renowned global expertise of FAB Group and the principles of Islamic finance.

The new branch, which was inaugurated by senior officials from the bank, offers a wide range of Sharia-compliant financial products and services, including saving accounts, financing solutions, and wealth management. Through its personalized approach, the branch ensures that every product and service aligns with Sharia while catering to our customer’s diverse financial needs and preferences.

In his remarks at the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Mohamed Fayed, CEO, and Managing Director of FABMISR, said: “The launch of our new Islamic branch is a significant milestone in our journey to expand our Islamic banking services and products across Egypt. We believe that Islamic banking is a key pillar of our growth strategy, as it offers a valuable alternative to traditional banking for our customers who seek to adhere to their religious beliefs.”

“Our new branch is designed to meet our customers' various needs, providing them with a comprehensive banking experience. We are committed to offering innovative and Sharia-compliant solutions that maximize the benefits for all our customers, while also fostering long-term relationships,” Fayed added.

ABOUT FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. 'FABMISR's local network operates through 64 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

FAB is one of the 'world's largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.

