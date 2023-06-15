For The First Time in Egypt

Cairo: Ezz El Arab Automotive Group, the official agent of the French brand DS Automobiles, affiliated to the French Stellantis group, has announced the arrival of the highly anticipated 2023 DS4.

The celebration took place at The Grand Egyptian Museum, in the presence of Eng. Ihab Allam, General Manager of DS Automobiles Egypt, Mr. Hesham Hosny, Stellantis Egypt Managing Director, accompanied by company representatives, and in attendance of Ezz Elarab Group's Board of Directors and senior officials, DS Automobiles Egypt's management, as well as media representatives.

DS 4 has eye-catching proportions. With a benchmark width of 1.83 meters and large diameter 720-millimetre wheels (alloys up to 19 inches as standard from TROCADERO and PERFORMANCE LINE up), for a length of 4.40 metres and a roof height of 1.47 metres, the dimensions are striking with a memorably imposing presence.

The front is characterized by a new light signature. The very slim headlamps feature the DS MATRIX LED VISION system that combines matrix and directional lighting. They are complemented by Daytime Running Lights made up of two lines of LEDs on either side (150 LEDs in total). The DS WINGS tie the headlamps into the grille. Depending on the version, this is made up of two parts with diamond tip motifs, in graduated sizes, that stand out in a three-dimensional grille. Above it, the long bonnet gives movement making the silhouette appear dynamic.

The profile combines fluidity and sharp lines. The flush fitting door handles go with sculpted surfaces on the sides. The ratio of the bodywork to the large diameter wheels (including a 19-inch offering with aero inserts) comes from the DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE concept, displaying an imposing and unique presence.

At the rear, the roof stretches down very low to a steeply sloping rear window with an enamel “Reflective Design” screen print, an exterior demonstration of a recognized expertise. The silhouette is as stylish as it is aerodynamically efficient. The rear wings have a healthy muscular appearance with curves and sharp edges on the bodywork emphasizing the C pillar, which has a gloss black finish branded with an inset DS Automobiles badge. A new generation light signature features at the back carrying on with the laser engraved scale effect.

With DS 4, at the core of the range, elegance is the dominating factor thanks to a design with special bumpers, subtle chrome touches and a roof in contrasting black that gives an imposing, athletic stance.

DS 4 PERFORMANCE LINE has an exterior trimmed in black with a Black Pack (DS WINGS, strip between the rear lights, grille and side window frames) and distinctive black MINNEAPOLIS alloy wheels as well as an exclusive interior.

Available with Petrol engine model, PureTech 215 Automatic will be offered with consumption (5.9 litres/100km for petrol on the WLTP combined cycle) and CO2 emissions (135g/km for petrol) that are very competitive compared with rivals.

Interiors by DS Automobiles

Exclusive to the PERFORMANCE LINE trim, Black Alcantara® interiors are offered with Basalt Woven cloth and PERFORMANCE LINE Alcantara® seats The centre console and dashboard are also in Alcantara® and a forged carbon insert adorns the leather covered steering wheel with its PERFORMANCE LINE stitching, and with Basalt Black grain Leather seats for TROCADERO The centre console and dashboard are also in Black grain leather, also the leather covered steering wheel

Augmented technology

For connectivity, the priority was to provide a solution that was standard from the mid-range TROCADERO up, so the driver no longer had to take their eyes off the road. Called DS EXTENDED HEAD-UP DISPLAY, this offers an avant-garde visual experience that’s a first step towards augmented reality. With a new immersive technology, vital driving information is projected directly onto the road. Using an optical illusion, data is displayed four metres ahead of the windscreen following the driver’s gaze on a 21-inch diagonal, never seen before in the segment. Essential information such as speed, driver aids, navigation, warning messages or even the track they’re listening to or the call they’re taking will be projected onto the road.

This sensory and experiential technology is part of a wider offering, at the heart of a completely re-imagined 10-inch infotainment system, DS IRIS SYSTEM. The new interface takes the usability of a smartphone with a touch interface that’s seamless and responsive based around the idea of profiles that can be completely personalised with icons. The settings and display load automatically on start-up. The idea behind personalisation is to enable everyone to adapt the content to their requirements.

Controlled by voice and gesture, DS IRIS SYSTEM incorporates a personal assistant capable of recognising what’s said to it so that the system can carry out requests.

This is supported by a unique gesture control system, DS SMART TOUCH, located on the centre console. This is a screen you can use with your fingertips. The user making a gesture towards one of the pre-entered favourite functions is enough. The screen also identifies normal gestures such as zooming in, zooming out and has handwriting recognition.

According to Engineer Hisham Ezz Elarab, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ezz Elarab Automotive Group, the company is fully committed to becoming the best and most reputable car agent in Egypt by conducting thorough research and responding to local market demands. We constantly strive to offer innovative models featuring advanced technologies and we are proud to launch the DS4, which is expected to provide customers with unparalleled experience.

Mr. Hesham Hosny, the Managing Director of Stellantis Egypt highly praised the fruitful partnership between Ezz Elarab Automotive Group and the Stellantis. He expressed his delight in attending the ceremony and highlighted the significance of Stellantis' expansion in the Middle East and Africa, with Egypt being a crucial player. “Our continued collaboration with Ezz Elarab has been a source of confidence, having achieved great success and popularity in the Egyptian market,” he added.

"We're excited to introduce the luxurious and sophisticated DS 4 car to our esteemed Egyptian customers," said Eng. Ihab Allam, General Manager DS Automobiles Egypt. This move demonstrates our commitment to keeping up with the latest trends and advancements in the automotive industry while keeping pace with the global market. Our primary goal is to fulfill the needs and desires of our valued clientele by sourcing some of the best car models worldwide. We're confident that our customers will be thrilled with the DS4 and that it will surpass their expectations."

"The success of our DS brand in recent years has propelled the launch of the DS4 in the Egyptian market," says Mohamed Fouad, DS Brand Manager. With innovative technological techniques, we aim to attract a larger segment of customers. Our goal for the coming period is to introduce new models, products, and services, as well as expand the French brand in Egypt. We are committed to providing the best quality to our customers and consolidating our achievements."