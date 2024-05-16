Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Ezditek, an innovator in data center and digital infrastructure services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gcore, the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider. The strategic alliance will support artificial intelligence (AI) businesses with the setup of high-capacity infrastructure in the KSA. It aims to deliver the capacity for AI/ GPU computing within 5 years, spread between nine data centers located in Riyadh (three), Jeddah (three), and Dammam (three).

Under the agreement, Gcore will provide cloud computing and infrastructure services for Ezditek’s facilities to serve growing data center demands driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) requirements. The partnership will enable Ezditek to position the KSA as a global hub and center for AI innovation, with a key focus on sustainability. By 2025, a capacity of 28MW will already be available specifically across the three locations, with gradual rollout continuing over the following four years.

“Our partnership with Gcore marks a key milestone in our journey to provide flexible and highly scalable facilities that support the evolving demands of the AI-era. Our MoU agreement represents an exciting step forward as we develop carrier neutral data centres designed to manage massive amounts of data with local digital infrastructure,” said Ibrahim Almulhim, CEO at Ezditek. “Together, we are delivering AI as a service to drive the next wave of smarter and more sustainable data center innovation across the KSA.”

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Gcore is an international leader in public cloud and edge computing, content delivery, hosting, and security solutions. Gcore's extensive global network consists of 160+ edge nodes across six continents and includes 25+ cloud locations. Access to Gcore’s global Edge AI network enables Ezditek to benefit from cutting-edge infrastructure services, enabling Ezditek to support worldwide.

“The KSA holds massive growth potential for AI adoption, and together with Ezditek we are helping to create a smarter, more connected KSA with first-class edge and cloud-based services,” said Fabrice Moizan, Chief Revenue Officer at Gcore. “This is the beginning of a powerful partnership as we support the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030 through our computing and infrastructure solutions and Ezditek’s future-ready facilities. We look forward to collaborating with a company that puts innovation and sustainability at the center of its operations.”

Ezditek is part of Ezdihar Holding Company and plans to deliver several large-scale data centers spanning three major cities in the KSA by 2030. Its carrier-neutral data center hubs are designed to support the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030 and beyond, giving customers a foundation for long-term innovation and growth in the KSA.

About Gcore

Gcore is the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider. Headquartered in Luxembourg, with a staff of 600+ operating from ten offices worldwide, Gcore provides its solutions to global leaders in numerous industries. The company manages its own global IT infrastructure across six continents, with one of the best network performances in Europe, Africa, and LATAM, due to the average response time of 30 ms worldwide. Gcore’s network consists of 160+ points of presence around the world in reliable Tier IV and Tier III data centres, with a total capacity exceeding 110 Tbps. Learn more at gcore.com and follow Gcore on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.



About Ezditek

Ezditek has established itself as a leading player in the technology market. The company is dedicated to leveraging the latest technologies and fostering innovation to play a significant role in the Kingdom’s ambitious vision for 2030 and the corresponding technological advancements.