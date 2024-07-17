London/Dubai/Riyadh – Platform Markets Group the consultants, researchers and producers of the premier digital infrastructure investment event Platform Global has announced ezditek, an innovator in data centre and digital infrastructure services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), as an Emerald Partner of Platform Global 2024.

Senior executives from the company will be in attendance at the event held at the Palais des Congrès in Antibes/Juan-les-Pins 10-12 September 2024.

Ezditek is delivering high capacity infrastructure, and is mobilising in Jeddah with a 36 MW data centre which will be followed by Riyadh and Dammam later this Year. The carrier neutral data centres are designed to support the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030 roadmap for economic diversification, global engagement, and enhanced quality of life.

The company has also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Gcore, the Luxembourg based global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider. The strategic alliance will support artificial intelligence (AI) businesses with the setup of high-capacity infrastructure across KSA.

“We are delighted to welcome Ezditek at the event this year,” commented Gregory Gerot, Managing Director of Platform Markets Group. “As the event expands its international audience, we have achieved outstanding representation from the Middle East this year, as well as Asia and the US. Their participation marks a milestone in our association with leading players in the Data Center markets.”

Platform Global will include a special panel session focused on markets in the Middle East.

Platform Global taking place in Antibes/Juan-les-Pins is a premier gathering for finance and investment professionals, and the leadership of data center and Edge operators, professional intermediaries, energy specialists and the decarbonized supply chain. Scheduled for 10-12 September, this event promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for high-end networking and valuable content exploring the latest trends in the digital infrastructure finance and investment landscape, the coming impact of AI, locations, land, power and decarbonization for technical due diligence.

Companies attending Platform Global can benefit from high-end networking with customers and partners and celebrating the best in the multi-billion global industry that the digital infrastructure industry has now become.

Platform Global continues to outperform on content covering investment, financial and operational topics in the digital infrastructure industry enabling opportunities for transactions between investors, buyers and sellers across decarbonized planet-scale fabric.

