Prime central location on Prince Turki Al Awwal Road, adjacent to U Walk and King Saud University, offering unmatched connectivity in one of Riyadh’s most vibrant districts

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Ezdihar Real Estate Development has unveiled Ezdihar Hills, a landmark leasing-only residential community set to redefine urban living in the heart of Riyadh.

Spanning 155,000 square metres of land and providing 260,000 square meters of built-up area, the masterplan is rooted in Salmani-inspired architecture, bringing heritage and modernity together in a secure, gated environment with resort-like resident facilities. Designed with pedestrian-first principles, the community offers covered parking, tree-lined walkways, and expansive gardens that weave through a central clubhouse with recreational and lap pools, sports courts, cafés, and retail outlets, creating a lively, lifestyle-oriented destination.

Centrally located on Prince Turki Al Awwal Road, Ezdihar Hills sits next to the vibrant U Walk and the King Saud University district, placing residents at the heart of Riyadh’s most dynamic area. Its proximity to Ezdihar Park, the premium business hub currently under development by Ezdihar, also makes it an attractive option for executives seeking convenience alongside quality inner city living.

Mr. AbdulMohsen bin Fawaz AlHokair, CEO of Ezdihar Real Estate Development, commented: “Ezdihar Hills is more than just a residential address, it is a community designed to enrich everyday life. By blending Salmani-inspired architecture with a prime central location and comprehensive lifestyle amenities, we are creating a new benchmark for secure and vibrant environments where families, professionals, and students can thrive. With this launch, we are not just offering homes but building a complete lifestyle destination that contributes to Riyadh’s growth as a global city.”

Ezdihar, part of the Fawaz Alhokair Group, is reshaping the real estate landscape in Saudi Arabia with a commitment to enhancing the quality of urban life. Focused on creating distinctive, high-quality developments, Ezdihar contributes to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by delivering exceptional office, commercial and residential spaces across major cities. With a goal of achieving 1 million+ sqm of gross leasable area and delivering 10,000 residential units by 2030, Ezdihar prioritizes sustainable growth, innovative design, and excellence in every stage of development.

