Over 130 digital specialists from The Collective will support design, technology, and marketing capabilities

Dubai, UAE: EY MENA announces the addition of The Collective, the region’s largest independent digital agency, to its Consulting practice. Over 130 digital specialists from the agency will join EY MENA to bolster the design, technology, and marketing capabilities of the service line.

The Collective, which includes Traffic Digital and Greenlight Labs, provides services across digital and creative strategy, design, engineering, cloud, marketing, and media services.

Abdulaziz Al-Sowailim, EY MENA Chairman and CEO, says:

“We understand that every organization has its unique challenges and that requires us to continuously assess the skillset and technology needed to encourage innovative and efficient solutions that transform the client experience. By welcoming the team from The Collective to EY, we are expanding our depth of knowledge and capabilities and creating a more integrated and sustainable way of operating for both our clients and business.”

With a presence in Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates, The Collective’s digital expertise will complement EY’s existing suite of customer experience and enterprise technology services.

Wasim Khan, EY MENA Consulting Leader, says:

“The nature of work in MENA is evolving rapidly as businesses face pressure to become more resourceful, flexible, and collaborative to deliver comprehensive and impactful experiences for customers. Innovative solutions must now incorporate emerging technologies to further improve experience design as well as marketing transformations, and to address both global and regional megatrends.”

“The addition of The Collective to EY, with its expansive team and holistic digital services, supports our strategy to provide a customized yet adaptable experience in an increasingly virtual space. By offering clients a future-focused and solutions-led approach, we can help drive growth and create long-term value for their businesses, stakeholders, and the communities they operate in.”

As a multi-disciplinary holding company of digital expertise, The Collective has worked with clients from the airline, automotive, finance, government, non-profit, real estate, and tourism sectors on their digital transformation journeys.

-Ends-

