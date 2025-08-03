Cairo – As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting its partners across the region, ExxonMobil has launched the third edition of its flagship training program “EXCITE,” reaffirming its collaborative approach to enhancing regional cooperation and empowering customers and distributors in the automotive and industrial lubricants sectors through comprehensive capacity building. The prominent event was hosted in Cairo, bringing together 57 participants from 16 different markets across Egypt, Africa, and the Middle East, including representatives from authorized distributors, alliances, and joint ventures.

This year’s edition reaffirms ExxonMobil’s pivotal role in supporting its partners, sharing expertise, and driving growth in the energy and industrial sectors in Egypt and the Middle East. As one of the region’s top exporters, ExxonMobil supplies its products to around 21 countries across Africa and the Middle East. EXCITE goes beyond being a training initiative, it serves as an integrated platform that empowers partners by enhancing leadership, sales, and marketing capabilities, bolstering their competitiveness, and reflecting ExxonMobil’s commitment to building not only long-term but also sustainable partnerships.

In this regard, Eng. Amr Abou Eita, Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil Egypt and Regional Manager of Lubricants Sales for Africa and the Middle East, commented: “With Egypt’s ongoing economic growth, we understand that our true success lies in supporting our partners across the region. We are committed to cultivating trust and maintaining constant engagement with all our customers and distributors in Egypt, Africa, and the Middle East. This is a core pillar of ExxonMobil’s long-term strategy to invest in people and strategic partnerships. EXCITE is a testament to this approach, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing to drive sustainable innovation, support industry-wide progress, and reaffirm Egypt’s role as a regional hub for talent development.”

Eng. Mohamed El-Assar, Africa and Middle East Sales Manager at ExxonMobil, added: “The third edition of EXCITE has achieved remarkable success, thanks to the continued support of our strategic partners, especially our key distributors in Egypt and the region. This year, EXCITE was more than just a training program—it was a celebration of collaboration and partner development across Africa and the Middle East. The enthusiasm and active participation of all attendees underscore the power of shared learning and the significance of our regional partnerships. We remain committed to equipping energy professionals with the tools they need to lead, innovate, and thrive—building more agile, skilled, and connected capabilities across the region, supporting our ongoing growth, market expansion, and driving sustainable development in our target markets.”

It is worth noting that ExxonMobil, while always keen on enhancing the capabilities of its partners and clients, also pays significant attention to community development. The company pursues this through key pillars, such as education and training, women’s economic empowerment, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs.

The corporation’s primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions – provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies in the world. ExxonMobil also owns and operates the largest CO2 pipeline network in the United States. In 2021, ExxonMobil announced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans for 2030 for operated assets, compared to 2016 levels. The plans are to achieve a 20-30% reduction in corporate-wide greenhouse gas intensity; a 40-50% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations; a 70-80% reduction in corporate-wide methane intensity; and a 60-70% reduction in corporate-wide flaring intensity.

With advancements in technology and the support of clear and consistent government policies, ExxonMobil aims to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its operated assets by 2050. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and ExxonMobil’s Advancing Climate Solutions.

