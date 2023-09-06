Dubai, UAE – Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced the launch of a new regional data centre (RDC) in the UAE, to meet growing business needs for faster data transmissions, easy access to cloud solutions and heightened data security. Through AI and machine learning functionality with the ExtremeCloud IQ platform, the RDC enables both government and enterprise customers to run their operations more efficiently while in accordance with local data laws.

The new RDC is one of 18 regional data centres established by Extreme Networks and is expanding the company’s cloud footprint globally. It includes the company’s industry-leading cloud management platform ExtremeCloudIQ, which provides network insights and analytics that help organizations streamline operations, gain visibility into network performance and troubleshoot issues.

The need for data centres in the region continues to grow as local and global companies face added demand for cloud computing, smart services, next generation e-commerce experiences and remote work capabilities. The UAE also recently announced a landmark federal data protection law in 2022, that requires stricter data protection and storage efforts and also has a “Cloud First” policy, which requires government entities to prioritise cloud solutions when procuring IT services. Extreme’s RDC is crucial to ensuring reliable and low latency services and greater data security and sovereignty.

Here is a sampling of what Extreme Networks customers are saying:

Abdulrahman Khaiwi- Head of IT - Emirates National Schools.

“The wireless network is the central nervous system of our operations, educational platform and communications. By deploying Extreme solutions, we've been able to establish a high performing, highly available network which becomes the foundation for us to offer advanced curriculum. More importantly, it’s easy to manage and gain visibility into the Wireless infrastructure. We can easily add new devices, manage applications and users and leverage insights that allow us to continually optimize performance and identify anomalies before they become bigger issues. Knowing that our data to be hosted within the new UAE Data Center provides us with additional peace of mind that we’ll benefit from increased speed, performance, and security.”

Executive Perspective

Maan Al-Shakarchi, Regional Director, Extreme Networks, META.

"The launch of our new regional data center in the UAE is proof of our investment in the Middle East’s digital acceleration and our commitment to responding to present and future business needs for large enterprises, schools, government agencies and hospitals, among others. Our solutions provide a digital foundation for businesses to thrive and evolve in an ever-changing technological landscape and with the regional RDC our customers will benefit from increased performance and security. Extreme makes networking simple and flexible and we help our customers make their network a strategic asset to their organization.”

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

