Join Extreme at Hall 20, Stand C10 for live product demos, partner activations, and local customer case studies

Dubai, UAE – Extreme Networks, Inc. a leader in AI-powered networking automation, will participate in GITEX Global 2025, October 13–17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The company will showcase Extreme Platform ONE, which integrates conversational, multimodal, and agentic AI to cut networking tasks from hours to minutes. Extreme will also spotlight customer success stories, including its partnership with KICK Sauber F1® Team, and deployments at Dubai World Trade Centre, Amman Stock Exchange, Habib Medical Group, Liverpool Football Club, and more.

Extreme will demonstrate how Extreme Platform ONE helps organizations:

Reduce the time to complete manual tasks by up to 90 percent with AI-Powered Insights and Automation.

Improve compliance, simplify onboarding and seamlessly scale their network with end-to-end network visibility, real-time network topology and lifecycle data.

Consolidate licenses, contracts and asset management into a single UI.

In addition, the stand will also feature:

Extreme Fabric, an end-to-end, automated, secure network fabric that provides intuitive, simple network management combined with full visibility and control, optimizing network performance and business operations.

Joint activities with strategic partners, showing an ecosystem of regional solutions.

“The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing markets for digital innovation, and GITEX is where this transformation is most visible,” said Maan Al-Shakarchi, Regional Director, META, Extreme Networks. “Enterprises in the region are looking for networks that make it easier to operate securely, adapt to change, and support new opportunities. Platform ONE is designed to meet those needs by bringing AI and automation into everyday networking in a simple, practical way.”

Extreme’s participation supports the UAE’s Vision 2031 goals for digital innovation, smart infrastructure, and sustainability. Across the Middle East, Extreme is enabling organizations to move into a new era of networking with AI-powered automation.

