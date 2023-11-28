Dubai, UAE - The most powerful weapon for change is the voice of our youth. They speak with the passion, determination and integrity needed to forge positive change across the globe.



The Extreme Hangout offers them the space they need at COP28 to share their opinion and ideas, but also to learn from, and engage with, the experienced storytellers and changemakers, the thought leaders and decision-makers, and the global ambassadors of extreme and adventure sports and travel, participating in our 10-day climate impact programme.



Young people travelling from all over the world will join us at The Extreme Hangout pavilion in the Green Zone of Al Forsan Park from the 3rd-12th December. Helming from NGOs such as the Centre for Global Education, The African Youth Activists, GAYO – African Climate Innovators, Local Conference of Youth, Sacred Headwaters Initiatives, Climate 2025 and The Youth Leaders. Already moving mountains in their respective communities and countries, for a week they will take to our stage to amplify the voices of the youth and underrepresented communities in the global climate conversation and help us to inspire climate action.



Their presence in Dubai would not have been possible without the generous support of The Extreme Hangout’s official hotel partner, Rove Hotels. Without hesitation, they stepped in to provide over 1,000 discounted hotel room nights across their 9 properties in the emirate. The idea of being involved with the COP28 community and the youth voice resonated with Rove Hotels’ target audience and strategy.



Paul Bridger, COO of Rove Hotels said: “We are thrilled to partner with Extreme Hangout to make COP28 more accessible to youth groups. As a brand, Rove is committed to fostering sustainability and community, and it’s for that reason that we are excited about providing opportunities for the leaders of tomorrow to engage in the critical climate discussions taking place.”



"Our philosophy is to engage and inspire young people, popularise the climate conversation, infuse it with hope and opportunity, through diverse, intergenerational, inter-community conversations, showing that together we can build the 2050 of our dreams; not our nightmares. Our role at the Extreme Hangout is an honour. We get to champion the true champions. We are grateful for Rove Hotel’s support in making this a reality.” shared Amber Nuttall, Extreme Hangout Founder and Creative Director.



The Extreme Hangout at COP28, will be open to all, at no cost, to participate, engage or even to recharge. All visitors are invited to register for the events they wish to attend as well as for Green Zone Day passes at https://www.extremehangout.org/cop28-tickets. The full programme and speaker list can also be found on https://www.extremehangout.org/



About Extreme Hangout

Inspired by our love of adventure sports, the natural world and our passion to protect the planet, Amber Nuttall and Alistair Gosling, supported by EXTREME International, established The Extreme Hangout as a climate action events platform in 2021, with the vision to give young changemakers a voice, popularise the climate movement and inspire environmental action.



Young and underrepresented communities want their voices heard and had little opportunity to participate in formal proceedings. EXTREME made it its mission to give them a seat at the table, deliver a platform where they could share their concerns and opinions.



Following a spectacular debut at COP26 in Glasgow where we quickly established ourselves as leading fringe event, The Extreme Hangout has expanded to a year-round series of Extreme Hangout Locals, run in cities, beaches and mountain locations around the world in partnership with local climate activists, Ted X event organisers, local mayors and tourism offices with the objective to connect, engage and amplify local voices and drive local action.



A target of 50 Extreme Hangouts in 50 locations over 5 years has been set. Already, between June and November 2023, 11 local events have been organised across countries in Africa, Europe, South and North America, with many already confirmed for the first of 2024 and applications to host still coming.



The Extreme Hangout will run again at COP28 in ExpoCity Dubai, operating from the 03rd-12th December 2023, from 10am-10pm daily in the Green Zone at Al Forsan Park. It will be a free-to-join, open-to-all area for the dynamic and inspirational youth led changemaker talks and panels, networking, workshops, fireside chats and, more. It will be free for anyone attending COP28 to also use as their base to re-charge, recoup and, hangout.



About Rove Hotels

Rove is an award-winning lifestyle hotel and residences brand offering vibrantly designed properties in connected locations. Locally and culturally engaged, Rove’s youthful and welcoming spirit celebrates creativity and community.



Born in Dubai as a joint venture between Meraas Holding and Emaar Properties PJSC, Rove properties fuse 21st-century innovation with sustainability and great value, defining a new niche in the ever-evolving global hospitality sector. The first Rove hotel opened at Downtown Dubai in 2016, and the brand now has over 6,000 hotel rooms and residences open or under development.



Rove is always on the lookout for new properties in well-connected locations.


