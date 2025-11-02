Nizwa, Oman – United Electronics Company (eXtra), the region’s leading consumer electronics and home appliance retailer, has officially opened its fourth store in Oman under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Abri, Member of the Shura Council. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mr. Ali Mansour, Chief Executive Officer of United Electronics Company (eXtra); Mr. Ian Kent, Chief Operating Officer; and Mr. Fadi Shbaro, Country Manager – Oman.

The new Nizwa outlet marks eXtra’s first presence in the Al Dakhliyah Governorate, representing a key milestone in the company’s ambitious expansion strategy across the Sultanate. Designed with a modern and customer-friendly layout, the store offers a wide range of the latest electronics, home appliances, and smart technology products from leading global brands.

In line with eXtra’s commitment to delivering exceptional value and convenience, the Nizwa store offers premium delivery and installation services, innovative extended warranty solutions, and comprehensive after-sales support — ensuring a seamless and rewarding shopping experience for every customer.

Moreover, eXtra proudly offers the widest range of Easy Payment Plan (EPP) options in Oman, partnering with leading banks and financing companies to provide customers with flexible and affordable installment plans on their purchases. This makes shopping at eXtra more accessible than ever, allowing customers to enjoy the products they love with greater ease and convenience.

“At eXtra, our goal has always been to bring technology closer to people while delivering a service experience that goes beyond expectations,” said Mr. Fadi Shbaro, Country Manager – Oman, eXtra. “The opening of our Nizwa store reflects our commitment to being present where our customers are, offering them convenience, quality, and trust—all under one roof.”

The launch of eXtra Nizwa further strengthens the brand’s growing footprint across Oman and reaffirms its mission to enhance lifestyles through innovation, reliability, and world-class retail experiences.

In addition to its expanding retail presence, eXtra continues to strengthen its e-commerce business in Oman, providing customers with a seamless omnichannel experience that combines the convenience of online shopping with the trusted service and support of its physical stores.

About eXtra:

Established in 2003, United Electronics Company (eXtra) is one of the GCC’s leading consumer electronics and home appliance retailers, offering customers a comprehensive range of products from globally renowned brands. With a strong presence across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, eXtra continues to expand its regional footprint while focusing on innovative services, superior after-sales support, and value-based experiences for every customer.

For more information, please visit www.extra.com