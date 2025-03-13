Export Bahrain has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) to enhance trade relations. The MoU focuses on increasing business facilitations and providing vital support to Bahrain-based businesses for accessing the Brazilian market.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), focusing on strengthening commercial ties and boosting trade cooperation, was signed by Ms. Safa Sharif Abdulkhaliq, Chief Executive Officer of Export Bahrain, and Mr. Mohamad Mourad, Secretary General of the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce. The signing ceremony was attended by HE Mr. Adriano Silva Pucci, the Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The agreement seeks to create multiple avenues of collaboration between both entities, encouraging businesses to expand and establish mutual trade relations. It aims to coordinate initiatives and activities that facilitate and promote trade between the two sides, while also creating communication channels that enable the exchange of information and expertise.

Furthermore, this agreement will empower both Export Bahrain and the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce to foster economic projects and streamline business operations, serving as a bridge between enterprises in Bahrain and Brazil. This will allow new international ventures to thrive within a dynamic and prosperous trade environment, working towards the shared goal of strengthening exports between both nations.

HE Mr. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce and Chairman of Export Bahrain, affirmed that this agreement represents a strategic step towards strengthening international trade relations, stating: 'This partnership reflects the Kingdom’s steadfast commitment to expanding its economic alliances and solidifying its position as a global trade hub. Strengthening cooperation with the Federative Republic of Brazil opens new horizons for Bahrain-based businesses and provides unprecedented opportunities to enhance their competitiveness, driving economic growth and diversifying national revenue sources. This collaboration also supports the strategic direction toward developing a more open and dynamic trade environment, further reinforcing the Kingdom’s status as a key destination for trade and investment on the global stage.

Commenting on this occasion, Ms. Safa Sharif Abdulkhaliq, Chief Executive Officer of Export Bahrain, stated: “This agreement represents a pivotal advancement in our mission to strengthen economic and trade relations between Bahrain and Brazil. By facilitating access to new markets, this collaboration will provide long-term opportunities for Bahrain-based businesses and significantly contribute to the expansion of national exports."

She further emphasized, "Export Bahrain is unwavering in its commitment to fostering regional and global opportunities across all sectors that bolster our national economy. Our ultimate goal is to enhance and elevate our exports while increasing their global competitiveness. Moreover, with Brazil being a major source of imports, this agreement will not only bolster our exporting initiatives but also establish a more balanced and strategic trade relationship between imports and exports."

Mr. Mohamad Mourad, Secretary General of the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, also commented: "We are proud of our partnership with Export Bahrain, which represents a strategic step toward strengthening trade ties between Bahrain and Brazil. This collaboration will unlock new commercial growth opportunities and support Bahraini businesses in accessing new markets by offering tailored solutions to enhance their exports and global market presence."