DUBAI:– Expo City Dubai has been named an Official Nominator for The Earthshot Prize 2023, one of more than 300 organisations around the world chosen for their ability to identify impactful solutions that help repair the planet.

As an Official Nominator, Expo City Dubai drives forward the pioneering legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai by continuing to engage the public on social and environmental issues for a brighter future. Expo 2020 Dubai and DP World joined forces to become a Global Alliance Founding Partner of The Earthshot Prize, which was launched by His Royal Highness Prince William in 2020 to incentivise change and help repair and regenerate the planet over the next, critical decade for Earth. Prince William attended the first Earthshot Prize Innovation Showcase at the World Expo in February 2022.

Resonating with Expo City Dubai’s vision of a cleaner, greener, healthier tomorrow, Expo City Dubai can nominate individuals, communities, businesses and organisations whose solutions make the most progress towards achieving the five ‘Earthshots’ – simple, ambitious, and aspirational goals defining the world we wish to build for future generations:

Protect and Restore Nature Clean our Air Revive our Oceans Build a Waste-Free World Fix our Climate

The Earthshot Prize considers solutions that have been developed beyond the idea stage, tested in the field and are at a ‘tipping point’ for scaling their impact. All nominations are screened as part of a rigorous assessment process, which culminates in the selection of five winners by The Earthshot Prize Council.

All finalists are given a platform to amplify their work and tailored support from The Earthshot Prize and a network of NGOs, businesses, governments, funders and expert mentors. Each year, five winners will also receive a GBP 1 million (AED 4.4 million) award and the accolade of becoming one of only 50 winners of The Earthshot Prize.

Expo City Dubai’s participation is led by Expo Dubai Group, which is charged with preserving and taking forward the intangible legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai. Welcoming nominations from any country or sector, Expo City Dubai will leverage its global network of partners and wealth of intellectual and digital content, programmes and experiences in service of the challenges of our time.

To nominate a solution, please contact earthshot@expodubaigroup.ae or complete the form by 31 January 2023.

About Expo City Dubai