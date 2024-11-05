DUBAI – Master developer Expo City Dubai has launched the first phase of Sidr Residences, a new, centrally located, three-tower development of one- to four-bedroom apartments priced from AED 1.88 million and ready to move in by 2027.

The third of Expo City’s residential apartment buildings, Sidr Residences follows the sold-out success of Mangrove Residences and Sky Residences earlier this year and offers potential investors and homeowners the opportunity to be part of a bold master plan that places Expo City at the centre of Dubai’s future.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “Capitalising on the city’s prime location, seamless connectivity and top-class amenities, Sidr Residences represents the next step in our commitment to creating vibrant, sustainable communities at Expo City. It follows the overwhelming success of Mangrove and Sky Residences and will undoubtedly appeal to those looking to be part of Expo City’s thriving future.

“Sidr Residences is designed as a modern urban neighbourhood, offering impressive views and easy access to the city, all thoughtfully designed with inspiration from the Sidr tree, renowned for its resilience in withstanding harsh climates and extreme weather. Just as the Sidr tree’s expansive canopy provides shade, the residences offer comfort and protection, creating a serene living environment for residents.”

Last month, Expo City unveiled its new master plan, setting out plans to welcome 35,000 residents and 40,000 professionals, reinforcing the city’s role as a key driver of Dubai’s growth and transforming the former World Expo site into a global model of urban excellence. The plan features five vibrant, mixed-use districts: Expo Business, Expo Hills, Expo Fields, Expo Downtown and Expo Valley, blending residential, commercial and community spaces that prioritise wellbeing, social connection and harmony with nature.

Sidr, located on the edge of the Expo Downtown district, is a five-minute walk from Al Wasl Plaza and has stunning views of Terra. Its future residents will live in the heart of the city, enjoying proximity to its commercial hubs as well as its retail and dining options, outdoor performances and immersive projections.

Sidr’s larger-than-average apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious balconies, while its smart, sustainable design is aimed at those who value innovation, sustainability and connectivity. The development features a community ‘oasis’ courtyard with outdoor social working spaces, as well as gyms, pools, nature-inspired play areas, a community garden and clubhouse.

Strategically located mid-way between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, close to Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port and with Dubai Exhibition Centre on its doorstep, Expo City is one of five centres in the 2040 Dubai Urban Master Plan and is poised to be a central hub for industries driving the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

For more details on Sidr Residences and other properties, visit www.expocitydubai.com or contact the Expo City Sales Centre at 800 EXPO CITY.

About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai’s future – the lynchpin between Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33)

A world-class free zone, it is home to a thriving business community that supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness

An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, with more than 30 indoor and outdoor venues attracting globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development

