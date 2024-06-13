DUBAI – Master Developer Expo City Dubai has awarded four key contracts to three UAE-based companies and one international firm, marking significant progress in the construction of Mangrove Residences, with the project on track to welcome its first residents in early 2026.

Expo City contracted local demolition company USF to remove former Expo 2020 Dubai pavilions and existing structures on the designated plot; Dubai-based landscapers Proscape for infrastructure and clearance works; and International Foundation Group (IFG), one of the UAE’s leading deep foundation specialist firms, to handle enabling and shoring works.

Groundwork is now complete, with more than 150,000 cubic metres of earth removed to make way for the foundation, ground slab and basement car park. Engineering and construction contractor Shapoorji Pallonji International, which has built hundreds of landmark structures globally, including residential, commercial, and hospitality properties, has been appointed to handle the main construction work.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer at Expo City Dubai, said: “Reflecting our commitment to delivering best-in-class urban design as we invest in, and help build, Dubai’s future, we are proud to be working with local and international companies with a proven track record in this field.

“We are making excellent progress on Mangrove Residences and are on schedule to welcome our first residents in the first quarter of 2026, when homeowners can enjoy being part of a vibrant, sustainability-focused community, situated in the heart of Dubai’s growth corridor, and with Expo City’s offices, attractions and events at the doorstep.”

Batchu Sagar, Chief Executive Officer at Shapoorji Pallonji Middle East, said: “We are delighted to be selected for the construction work of Mangrove Residences and contribute to the growth of Expo City as a major urban hub in Dubai. The master developer’s vision for the city, as well as its commitment to best practices and the highest standards of quality, align perfectly with our own. Working together, we will leverage our expertise and experience to deliver these landmark residences on schedule.”

Located at the heart of Expo City and within a five-minute walk of the city’s main attractions, Mangrove Residences is one of three distinct clusters of apartments that form Expo Central. Its three residential towers feature 450 one- to three-bed apartments, four-bed loft apartments and three-bed townhouses offering stunning views of Al Wasl Plaza. First launched in March 2023, units are fully sold out.

A second Expo Central development – Sky Residences – is also underway, with the first two towers proving popular with buyers and a third tower due for launch soon. The third Expo Central project, known as Sidr Residences, is scheduled to be launched by the end of 2024.

More details about Expo City Dubai properties can be found at www.expocitydubai.com. Potential buyers are invited to visit the Expo City Sales Centre or call 800 EXPO CITY to register their interest.

