Sharjah, Expo Centre Sharjah is set to host the sixth edition of the Eid Al Adha Exhibition from May 20 to 31. The 12-day exhibition will feature participation from more than 100 brands, offering discounts of up to 75% on a wide range of international, regional, and local products.

The exhibition is strategically timed to capture pre-Eid demand from residents and visitors, positioning it as a high-impact economic and social platform during a peak retail period. It brings together leading retailers across key segments, including fashion, leather, fragrances, accessories, home products, and cosmetics.

This year’s edition offers an exceptional shopping experience tailored to families and value-driven consumers, combining premium offerings with highly competitive pricing. It also integrates entertainment elements to enhance customer engagement and footfall.

Eid Al Adha Exhibition reinforces Expo Centre Sharjah’s commitment to driving measurable economic impact by stimulating local trade and boosting retail sales, while offering businesses an ideal platform for direct consumer engagement and market access.

In his remarks, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the launch of the new edition forms part of the Centre’s integrated agenda to stimulate the retail season in the first half of the year, thereby promoting the emirate’s year-round promotional events calendar.

He noted that the Eid Al Adha Exhibition has become a recurring seasonal destination for families and shopping enthusiasts at both local and regional levels.

He further emphasised that the exhibition’s integration of commercial offerings and family-centric experiences enhances community engagement and social cohesion during the UAE’s ‘Year of the Family,’ while extending the economic and experiential impact of the Eid season.

This year’s edition offers a diverse lineup of entertainment and heritage activities for all age groups, highlighting Emirati traditions and strengthening national identity. It features curated food zones showcasing both local and international cuisines, alongside dedicated children’s areas offering interactive and educational activities.

The exhibition will be open daily from 11:00 AM to 12:00 midnight, with adjusted hours on Fridays from 3:00 PM to midnight. The extended and flexible schedule is designed to maximise accessibility and footfall, accommodating diverse visitor segments, including working professionals, families, and younger audiences.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com