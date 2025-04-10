Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah, represented by H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah and Board Member of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), participated in 55th annual World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)’s Global Business Forum (GBF) recently held in Marseille, France.

This participation underscores the Centre’s commitment to staying abreast of the latest developments and best practices associated with the global conference, business and exhibition industry.

During the global gathering, H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa engaged in discussions with several forum participants outlining the advancements and recent progress within the exhibitions sector and the performance indicators recorded during the past period.

He emphasized Expo Centre Sharjah’s pivotal role in contributing to sectoral growth through its portfolio of specialized trade shows which serve as catalysts for trade and business development in Sharjah.

He further highlighted the Centre’s commitment to facilitating strategic partnerships, promoting business sustainability, and integrating cutting-edge technologies to optimize exhibitor experience and competitive positioning.

Al Midfa affirmed that the participation of over 300 delegates from more than 50 countries at the WTCA Global Business Forum offered a unique platform for advancing key strategic goals.

These included exploring cooperation opportunities, fostering the exchange of expertise, and identifying more ways to develop the services offered by Expo Centre Sharjah in accordance with the best global practices. The forum also served as a valuable opportunity to Promote the Centre’s calendar of business-focused exhibitions and events.

He noted that the Expo Centre Sharjah’s participation in the 2025 GBF is part of a broader vision to strengthen the Centre’s role as a leading platform for trade and business on both the local and regional levels.

This strategic direction focuses on strengthening international partnerships with global trade centers and related institutions, while also investing in infrastructure and technological advancements to deliver world-class services. These efforts aim to attract a broader range of international events to Sharjah, thereby contributing to the diversification of the local economy and promoting sustainable development.

During the forum, Expo Centre Sharjah’s delegation participated in discussions focusing on the importance of adapting to economic changes by employing innovative strategies that ensure the sustainability and growth of the business sector.

The forum also addressed strategies for speeding up expansion into emerging markets, enhancing collaboration between members, and promoting innovation in processes and services within the sector to drive economic growth and increase its contribution to global economic development.

