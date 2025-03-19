Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah reaffirmed its commitment to continuing efforts to enhance the exhibitions and events industry in the UAE, particularly in Sharjah, by fostering its growth to benefit key economic, social, cultural, and educational sectors and strengthening its contribution to advancing sustainable development.

The Centre’s events calendar for the year 2025 features a diverse lineup of innovative and specialised events and exhibitions, including debut editions spanning key industries such as manufacturing, smart mobility, commerce, healthcare, fragrances, gold, and jewellery.

This announcement was made during a meeting of the Centre’s Board of Directors, chaired by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Expo Centre Sharjah.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi, First Vice Chairman of SCCI, and H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, along with board members, department heads, and senior executives of the Centre.

The meeting presented the achievements of Expo Centre Sharjah and its affiliated centres in Khorfakkan and Al Dhaid over the past year. The Centre successfully organised and hosted 80 major exhibitions, marking a remarkable 60 percent increase compared to 2023.

These events featured extensive international and regional participation from leading companies and renowned brands, attracting nearly 3 million visitors from across the UAE and beyond.

During the meeting, the board reviewed the indicators and outcomes attained by key exhibitions hosted by Expo Sharjah in 2025, most notably SteelFab, the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES”, and Jewels of Emirates Show.

Discussions also emphasised the importance of redoubling efforts to enhance the Centre’s infrastructure and develop its logistical and technological services to optimise operational efficiency and elevate participant and visitor experiences in line with global best practices.

Additionally, the meeting explored strategies to attract a larger pool of global investors and leading companies to expand participation in the Expo Sharjah’s exhibitions

In his remarks, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said that advancing the exhibitions and conferences sector is a core component of the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as well as the developmental strategy of the Sharjah government.

He underscored the exhibition industry's pivotal role in attracting industrial and commercial investments, boosting the growth of tourism and travel sector, and enhancing cross-border economic connectivity while fostering collaboration between the private sector and the broader business community.

This strategic focus has solidified Sharjah’s standing as a distinguished global player in the exhibitions and conferences industry, enabling it to successfully host a diverse range of prominent international and regional events.

For his part, H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa reaffirmed that Expo Sharjah continues to strengthen its position as a leading regional and international exhibitions and conferences hub.

He noted that the Centre’s annual plans are strategically aligned with national economic diversification goals, aiming to enhance strategic partnerships and successful international participation to attract more global exhibitors.

He also highlighted the Centre’s membership in leading regional and international exhibition organizations and its collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to leverage its global networks in hosting specialised investment and economic forums and exhibitions in the upcoming phase.

The meeting showcased the preliminary results of the follow-up carried out to monitor the performance of Ramadan Nights Exhibition in terms of its visitors’ turnout and sales figures. It highlighted the exhibition's contribution to retail enhancement, sales boost, and domestic tourism promotion within the broader framework of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival.

The board also reviewed the upcoming exhibition agenda and ongoing preparations for flagship events such as the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, Emirates Perfume and Oud Exhibition, and Gulf Coatings Show.

The discussions also covered first-time exhibitions hosted in Sharjah, including the Evolve Future Mobility Show and the Dairy Tech Middle East exhibition, both making their debut in the emirate.

