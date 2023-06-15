Dubai: Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), revealed the top visa free and visa on arrival destinations for GCC travelers.

Their geographical location has made them a popular hub for flights headed in all directions. Emirates, Air Arabia, and Air India Express are only some airlines connecting the GCC countries to exciting destinations across the globe.

Here, we have compiled a list of the best destinations which GCC residents can travel to without a visa or with a visa on arrival.

Armenia

Armenia has a touristic appeal that will give even popular destinations a run for their money. Travelers get to explore monasteries dating back millennia, serene cathedrals set amidst stunning mountains, and a rich UNESCO heritage.

Holders of UAE and Qatar passports can stay in Armenia for up to 180 days without a visa. Residents of all six GCC countries are eligible for a visa on arrival, provided they present a valid residence permit.

Plenty of flight options are available from the GCC region to Armenia.

From UAE: 3.5-hour flights, served by Emirates, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, and Fly Dubai.

From Saudi: 10-hour flights, served by Qatar Airways, Fly Dubai, and Emirates.

From Bahrain: 7-hour flights, served by Fly Dubai and Emirates.

From Kuwait: 6 to 8-hour flights, served by Qatar Airways, Fly Dubai, and Emirates.

From Oman: 15-hour flights, served by Fly Dubai and Fly One.

From Qatar: 3-hour flights, served by Qatar Airways.

Azerbaijan

Those who seek respite from the stress of hectic modern-day life and reconnect with nature and themselves should take heed and head straight to Azerbaijan. The country has a penchant for unspoilt forests, boast-worthy biodiversity, and awe-inspiring landscapes that are perfect for outdoor activities and adrenaline-spiking adventures.

Nationals of the GCC countries are eligible for a single-entry visa on arrival that remains valid for thirty days.

Plenty of flight options are available from the GCC region to Azerbaijan.

From UAE: 3-hour flights, served by Wizz Air.

From Saudi: 4-hour flights, served by Flynas and Jazeera Airways.

From Bahrain: 4 to 6-hour flights, served by Gulf Air, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, and Fly Dubai.

From Kuwait: 2.5-hour flights, served by Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways.

From Oman: 17-hour flights, served by Wizz Air and Fly Dubai.

From Qatar: 3 to 5-hour flights, served by Qatar Airways, Jazeera Airways, and Wizz Air.

Georgia

From urban adventures to charming small-town getaways, from sandy beaches to verdant forests, Georgia leaves no stone unturned in offering travellers the vacation of their dreams. Plus, the country has finger-licking good cuisine and wine culture. Your visit will only be complete with experiencing the Georgian hospitality at a Supra, an extravagant ritualistic feast.

Nationals and permanent residents of the GCC countries can visit Georgia for one full year on a visa on arrival.

Plenty of flight options are available from the GCC region to Georgia.

From UAE: 3.5-hour flights, served by Air Arabia Abu Dhabi.

From Saudi: 7-hour flights, operated by Air Arabia, Egypt Air, and Fly Dubai.

From Bahrain: 6-hour flights, served by Gulf Air, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai.

From Kuwait: 3 to 5-hour flights, served by Jazeera Airways and Air Arabia.

From Oman: 10-hour flights, served by Fly Dubai.

From Qatar: 3-hour flights, served by Qatar Airways and Air Arabia.

Indonesia

Extraordinary natural wealth, breathtaking islands, and abundant wildlife beckon tourists from all corners of the world to the paradise that is Indonesia. From watching the komodo dragons to cycling through tea plantations to praying at ancient temples, there is a wide range of activities for visitors.

Holders of passports of GCC countries can get a 30-day entry into Indonesia with a visa on arrival.

Plenty of flight options are available from the GCC region to Indonesia.

From UAE: 12-hour flights, served by Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, and Egypt Air.

From Saudi: 14-hour flights, served by Emirates, Garuda Indonesia, and Singapore Airlines.

From Bahrain: 13-hour flights, served by Gulf Air, Emirates, and Singapore Airlines.

From Kuwait: 13-hour flights, served by Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways, and Emirates.

From Oman: 17 to 20-hour flights, served by Oman Air, Emirates, and Qatar Airways.

From Qatar: 10 to 12-hour flights, served by Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines.

Jordan

Step into the realm of ancient wonders and vibrant culture as you set foot in Jordan, a land where history comes alive. Nestled in the heart of the Middle East, this captivating country offers a tapestry of experiences that will leave you awestruck. From the majestic ancient ruins to the warm-hearted locals, Jordan is a treasure trove of experiences that will leave an indelible mark on your soul.

Jordan offers a tourist visa on arrival to passengers from the GCC countries for a stay duration of 30 days.

Plenty of flight options are available from the GCC region to Jordan.

From UAE: 3-hour flights, served by Emirates.

From Saudi: 2-hour flights, served by Air Arabia, Egypt and Gulf Air.

From Bahrain: 3-hour flights, served by Emirates, EgyptAir and flydubai.

From Kuwait: 2-hour flights, served by Kuwait Airways.

From Oman: 4-hour flights, served by Royal Jordanian and Oman Air.

From Qatar: 3-hour flights, served by Qatar Airways.

Maldives

If there is heaven on Earth, it is in Maldives. Whether you are a water baby or not, you will surely have a lifetime experience in this jaw-droppingly beautiful archipelago. Most travellers prefer to stay in beachfront resorts with direct access to the warm, golden sands. Spring for a luxury overwater bungalow if you can, and you’ll have private slides into the pristine waters, hot tubs, overwater swings, and whatnot.

Maldives offers a tourist visa on arrival to passengers of nationalities, including those from the GCC countries, for a stay duration of 30 days.

Plenty of flight options are available from the GCC region to the Maldives.

From UAE: 4 to 5-hour flights, served by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways, and Egypt Air.

From Saudi: 5-hour flights, served by Saudia.

From Bahrain: 4-hour flights, served by Gulf Air.

From Kuwait: 5 to 7-hour flights, served by Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways, and Emirates.

From Oman: 12-hour flights, served by Gulf Air, Fly Dubai, and Qatar Airways.

From Qatar: 3-hour flights, served by Qatar Airways.

Nepal

Most foreign travellers to Nepal are lured in by the prospect of summiting Mount Everest, but that’s not all the country has to offer. Even if high-altitude mountaineering isn’t your cup of tea, you can find solitude and serenity in tourist-friendly hill stations like Nagarkot, Poon, and Pokhara. Foodies will get the chance to pamper their tastebuds with the warm, cosy flavours of Nepalese cuisine.

Nepal offers tourist visas only upon arrival in the country to passengers of all nationalities, including those from the GCC countries, for a stay of 15, 30, or 90 days.

Plenty of flight options are available from the GCC region to Nepal.

From UAE: 6-hour flights, served by Air Arabia Abu Dhabi.

From Saudi: 10-hour flights, served by Etihad Airways, Fly Dubai, and Kuwait Airways.

From Bahrain: 10-hour flights, served by Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Kuwait Airways, and Fly Dubai.

From Kuwait: 7-hour flights, served by Kuwait Airways.

From Oman: 20-hour flights, served by Salam Air.

From Qatar: 7 to 9-hour flights, served by Qatar Airways, Nepal Airlines, and Kuwait Airways..

Seychelles

Seychelles is a sanctuary for nature lovers, a sanctuary where giant tortoises meander at their own leisurely pace and rare birds fill the skies with their melodious chorus. Kayak through mangrove forests, hike majestic granite peaks or simply unwind on a secluded beach embraced by the arms of solitude. Whether you seek adrenaline-fueled escapades or moments of tranquil bliss, Seychelles caters to every traveler's desires.

Seychelles is a country that allows visa-free travel, eliminating the need for visas for individuals of all nationalities, including citizens of GCC countries.

Plenty of flight options are available from the GCC region to Seychelles.

From UAE: 5-hour flights, served by Emirates.

From Saudi: 7-hour flights, served by Ethiopian Airlines, Gulf Air, and flydubai.

From Bahrain: 9 to 12-hour flights, served by Emirates and Etihad.

From Kuwait: 10 to 12-hour flights, served by Ethiopian Airlines and Emirates.

From Oman: 9-hour flights, served by Ethiopian Airlines and Oman Air.

From Qatar: 5-hour flights, served by Qatar Airways.

Tanzania (and Zanzibar)

Tanzania is a treat for all wildlife enthusiasts who are bound to have a tough time deciding which national parks and sanctuaries to check out. The majestic mountains of Mahale, the fauna-rich grasslands of Serengeti and the Ngorongoro Crater, and the rural areas of the Masai tribe all come together to bless visitors with a truly unforgettable travel story.

Citizens of all six GCC countries can get a visa on arrival in mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar with a stay duration of 90 days.

Plenty of flight options are available from the GCC region to Tanzania.

From UAE: 10-hour flights, served by Qatar Airways.

From Saudi: 10-hour flights, served by Ethiopian Airlines and Emirates.

From Bahrain: 11-hour flights, served by Emirates and Kenya Airways.

From Kuwait: 9-hour flights, served by Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways, and Ethiopian Airlines.

From Oman: 15-hour flights, served by Oman Air, Qatar Airways, and Kenya Airways.

From Qatar: 6-hour flights, served by Qatar Airways.

