United Arab Emirates – Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy is delighted to support 28 French companies at the upcoming 4th edition of “VIV MEA 2023” international livestock breeding show; From November 20 to 22, 2023. The French innovative companies will showcase cutting-edge solutions held in collaboration with Bretagne Commerce International dedicated to the Animal Health & Feed and Breeding & Genetics Equipment sectors.in Hall 7 of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

This year's event is a strategic opportunity for French companies to connect with livestock professionals in the whole region. VIV MEA is also a platform for forging new partnerships and expand into a geography where there is considerable demand for advanced farming equipment and solutions.

French innovations

Companies will be showcasing their products and techniques for the entire poultry and beef sectors (genetics, insemination, nutrition, health, breeding equipment and materials) to meet the needs of the Middle East region.

Notably, French companies are investing in the development of nutritional supplements, humo-phosphates and inactive pathogens to modify feed formulation processes without affecting the health and comfort of farm animals. Others are investing more in the use of agro-technology, robotics and artificial intelligence in order to optimize farm profitability and fight heat stress.

Axel Baroux, French Trade & Invest Commissioner stated:” Committed to animal welfare and environmental stewardship, the 28 exhibiting companies are poised to make a lasting impact. France's pivotal role as a leader and partner in the UAE's pursuit of food self-sufficiency by 2050 solidifies its position as an agricultural innovator.”

“The VIV MEA serves as a nexus for French companies to connect with Middle East livestock professionals, facilitating valuable partnerships and market expansion” Added Axel.

France's place in the United Arab Emirates

With the aim of achieving food self-sufficiency by 2050, the Emirati government is backing the development of agro-technology for market gardening and livestock farming. France, renowned for its expertise and innovative capacity in agriculture and agronomy, is an ideal partner to support the United Arab Emirates. What's more, with an agri-food surplus of €10.3 billion in 2022, France is a leader in this sector. France is the 12th biggest supplier to the United Arab Emirates and has stabilized its exports of equipment for the livestock industry in this region, focusing on technologies that reduce the quantities of water and electricity required to produce animal feed.

French Exhibitors Catalog: Online Flipbook (heyzine.com)

