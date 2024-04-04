DUBAI, UAE – Dyson is set to launch a new immersive pop-up installation at Mall of the Emirates in celebration of Ramadan and Eid for a limited time only. Customers will have the chance to explore the brand’s latest cutting-edge hair care technologies, including the newly launched Dyson Airstrait™ straightener, and receive a complimentary style by Dyson experts!

Open from 5th to 14th April, the installation will be located on the ground floor Galleria of the mall (near Zara, Massimo Dutti and Starbucks). In addition to a hands-on experience with the hair care products, the pop-up will provide centre stage for personalized interactions with Dyson stylists, who will offer free hair-styling sessions using the brand’s hair care innovations. Ladies who wear a hijab can enjoy a complimentary styling session in the private area of the Dyson Demo Store on the first floor, just a stone’s throw away from the pop-up.

The pop-up space will showcase all of Dyson’s iconic hair care solutions, including the Airstrait™ straightener, which recently won Product of the Year in the hairy styling tool category, the Airwrap™ multi-styler, the Supersonic™ hair dryer and the Corrale™ cordless hair straightener. With all purchases of the haircare range (Airwrap™ multi-styler, Supersonic™ hair dryer and Corrale™ hair straightener) at the pop-up, customers will receive an exclusive, limited-edition gift. Additionally, buyers can personalize their hair care product cases by having their name embossed on them.

All of Dyson’s products are available for purchase online at http://www.dyson.ae and at Dyson Demo Stores across the UAE. Buy directly from the people who made it for exclusive colorways, free next-day delivery and auto-warranty registration.

