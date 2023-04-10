UAE: As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Zomato, has introduced an exclusive tab on their app called "Ramadan" for its customers to make the most of the celebration of this sacred season. The Ramadan tab on the Zomato app is a one-stop-shop for all your Ramadan dining needs.

Zomato has also partnered with the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) to help customers celebrate the holy month in Dubai. As part of this partnership, the Ramadan tab provides a comprehensive guide to all things Ramadan dining with daily iftar timings to a curated collections of hand-picked restaurants offering Iftar specials.

There are four curated collections: Exquisite Iftar, that include Iftar offerings at luxurious and grand venues, Unlimited Iftar, that highlights hand-picked venues serving an Iftar buffet, Iftar Below 99, that showcases fine venues with offerings below AED99 and Late Night Cravings that include venues that are ideal for Suhoor or a late night meal.

Neha Sood, Zomato's Regional Director for the UAE, expressed her excitement about the new Ramadan tab on the app, "For us at Zomato UAE, the month of Ramadan is a celebration of culture and tradition, and this is our attempt to make it easier than ever for customers to experience it all in one place. From finding the best Ramadan experiences with the best deals to getting a sneak peek into the restaurant vibe through their videos, Zomato is everything a customer would need to make their dining choices during this holy month."



Customers can check out the vibe of the place with its collection of videos that showcase the ambiance, food, and overall vibe of the restaurants even before stepping in at the restaurant, right on the Zomato app. These videos are a unique way for customers to preview their dining experience and get a glimpse of the special Ramadan menus offered by the restaurants.

Zomato’s Ramadan tab also includes best deals further discounted with a Zomato Pro membership. This includes Buffets, Buy 1 Get 1, Suhoor, Tents, Outdoor, and Shisha, as per the most frequent customer searches during the holy month.

In a month where fasting is the norm, breaking fast with friends and family is one of the most anticipated traditions of Ramadan. The Zomato Ramadan tab makes it easier for customers to find the perfect place to break their fast, and experience the essence of Ramadan through food and ambiance.

So, get ready to indulge in the best of Ramadan dining with Zomato!

-Ends-

About Zomato:

Zomato's mission is better food for more people. Started in 2010, and headquartered in India, Zomato, a tech-first company, offers services like restaurant search & discovery, reviews, ordering and home delivery of food, online table reservation, and digital payments when dining out. It also works with restaurant partners to provide tools to engage and acquire more customers while empowering them with a last-mile delivery service and a one-stop procurement solution - Hyperpure, for ingredients and kitchen products.