Riyadh, KSA: Jeeny, Saudi Arabia’s preeminent on-demand service provider continues to offer reliable and cost-effective mobility services for both passengers and drivers. Operating within major cities across the country, Jeeny continues to cement its brand reputation during a prosperous growth period for the nation by amusing its clientele with witty and relatable experiences, making them the first choice for economic ride-hailing needs. With a business model that offers economic benefits to both riders and drivers, Jeeny, the initiator of automated taxi services in KSA facilitates life’s daily travels economically aligned with just a tap. Would there be any other way to engage with modern millennials?

Since launching in 2014, Jeeny has successfully built an experience-centric service business that fulfills customers’ transportation requirements, whilst adhering to driver needs through technology. As a result, the firm offers a dual economic benefit, creating a high driver availability and reliability rate, propelling the service towards scalability and growth.

Formed to address fragmentation, inefficiency, and safety issues facing the Saudi taxi market, Jeeny utilized the power of technology to offer a standardized and stable transportation option. Further, this new approach engages with the national population to create seamless and economically attractive jobs, in line with Vision 2030’s Saudization focus.

“With the prospect of making people’s everyday lives easier by providing an innovative solution to a shared issue, we wanted to do something different and further expand benefits. Our commitment to amplifying the service and engagement with matched passenger and driver benefits coupled with relatable marketing has been a key conductor for our evolution and market engagement,” said Eugen Brikcius, Co-CEO, Jeeny.

Jeeny serves more than two million active passengers and logistic operations with approximately 100,000 registered drivers in 16 cities across the Kingdom. A customer care center operates 24/7 for all passengers and drivers for further support.

