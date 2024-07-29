MUSCAT– In its ongoing commitment to delivering a unique banking experience to its customers, National Bank of Oman Muzn Islamic Banking announces the launch of its two new premium banking segments: Privilege Banking and Priority Banking. These bespoke financial solutions for high-end clients offer personalised services to different income groups. Privilege Banking and Priority Banking underscore Muzn’s commitment to delivering high-quality Shariah-compliant financial products designed to provide its elite customers with a range of unique and value-added benefits.

Salima Al Marzoqi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer at NBO Muzn Islamic Banking, said: "By realigning our service offerings and introducing tailored solutions, Muzn Islamic Banking reaffirms its commitment to providing financial solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our valued customers. Our focus customer-centric benefits is designed to enhance the banking experience across all segments. Through these new segments, we aim to deliver premium services that enhance the premium lifestyle experience of our loyal customers. As part of our commitment to sustainable and responsible banking, both Privilege and Priority Banking customers will also have access to our eco-friendly, debit cards, credit cards and personalized cheque books. These cards not only offer a host of exclusive perks but also exceptional value and convenience.”

Privilege Banking strives to deliver a remarkable experience for customers, empowering them to streamline their time through a modernised and efficient banking environment. Designed for customers earning OMR 1,000 and above or those with deposits starting from OMR 10,000, Privilege Banking ensures a convenient banking experience with a Platinum credit card offering a range of perks including complimentary visits to selected airport lounges, exclusive merchant discounts, and special rates at partner hotels worldwide through Visa Platinum Hotel Discounts.

Priority Banking is designed to offer customers exclusive benefits and enjoy access to the Visa Platinum Entertainer Xperience App for special offers and discounts, an eco-friendly credit and debit card, and a branded cheque book. Additional perks include complimentary floral arrangements on birthdays, access to premium centers in selected branches, a complimentary chauffeur service, and personalised banking assistance from a dedicated relationship manager.

Additionally, customers are entitled to twelve complimentary visits per year to airport lounges, exclusive merchant discounts and offers, and special rates at partner hotels worldwide through Visa Platinum Hotel Discounts, all tailored to provide unparalleled convenience and luxury. Priority Banking is designed for customers with a salary of OMR 3,000 and above, deposits starting from OMR 30,000, or finance of OMR 150,000 and above. This exclusive tier of banking is reserved for those seeking the finest financial services and unparalleled privileges.

For more information, please visit www.muzn.om, contact our customer service at 24770001, or via the user-friendly Muzn App.