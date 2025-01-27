Al Ghurair will integrate its innovative customer-centric approach, reinforcing EXEED’s market position in the Kingdom

GCC: Al Ghurair, one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, is proud to announce its partnership with EXEED Automobile Company as the automotive brand’s exclusive distributor in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The partnership expands Al Ghurair’s footprint in the GCC automotive sector, following its selection as EXEED’s exclusive distributor in the UAE in 2023.

The exclusive partnership was commemorated with a signing ceremony between Al Ghurair and the premium automotive brand at EXEED headquarters in Wuhu, China on 23rd January 2025. In attendance were senior leadership teams from both entities, including Saif Al Ghurair, Non-Executive Board Director, John Iossifidis, Group CEO of Al Ghurair, Oscar Rivoli, CEO of Al Ghurair Motors, Mr. Qin, Vice President of EXEED International, and Mr. Kyle Chen, Country Director at EXEED KSA.

Commenting on the partnership, John Iossifidis, Group CEO of Al Ghurair, said: “This partnership with EXEED marks a pivotal step in our strategic growth across the Middle East. At Al Ghurair, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional quality and innovative solutions that align with the dynamic needs of our customers. EXEED’s vision and dedication to redefining mobility resonate deeply with our values. Together, we aim to bring cutting-edge vehicles and unparalleled service experiences to KSA, setting a new benchmark for the automotive market in the region.”

The partnership underscores Al Ghurair and EXEED’s commitment to delivering superior driving experiences in the Kingdom. Al Ghurair’s extensive experience in the regional automotive sector will play a pivotal role in enhancing EXEED’s market presence, seamlessly combining high-performance, innovative technologies and sophisticated designs to offer discerning KSA drivers premium vehicles.

Furthermore, Al Ghurair and EXEED will also enter the region’s sustainable mobility segment with the launch of electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid models in 2025, including the highly anticipated EXLANTIX ET SUV and ES EV sedan models, along with the sleek RX PHEV hybrid SUV. The partnership aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Net Zero agenda, supporting government efforts to shift towards eco-friendly automotive solutions and reinforcing EXEED’s position as a leader in future-ready mobility brand.

On this occasion, Oscar Rivoli, Chief Executive Officer of Al Ghurair Motors, commented: “The collaboration with EXEED reflects our commitment to elevating the automotive experience for our customers. By combining Al Ghurair expertise in the region with EXEED’s innovation and design, we are excited to introduce a premium line-up of vehicles that cater to the modern driver’s needs. This partnership not only strengthens our position in KSA market, but also reinforces our shared vision for sustainable and customer-focused automotive solutions.”

In KSA, Al Ghurair will manage EXEED through its latest venture - Arabian Heritage Motors - combining its local expertise with EXEED’s forward-thinking vision to elevate driving experiences in the Kingdom.

Looking ahead, EXEED and Al Ghurair plan to expand their footprint across Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with a number of new showrooms set to open in 2025. These state-of-the-art facilities will offer a seamless customer experience, showcasing EXEED’s innovative designs and technology, while reaffirming the brand’s presence as a leading premium automotive provider in the region.

About EXEED:

EXEED is a new premium brand that combines the centuries-old traditions of European automotive culture with the latest intelligent manufacturing technologies that China is known for today.

Designers and engineers from established premium European automobile manufacturers, take part in the development of EXEED cars, and the production itself is carried out at the facilities of an enterprise created by the Chinese company.

With a wealth of experience and technical expertise, the European partner ensures identical manufacturing processes and the highest level of quality control across all of its manufacturing sites, including the EXEED vehicle plant in China.

EXEED also cooperates with world-famous automotive component suppliers in the field of component manufacturing, including Fortune 500 companies such as Intel, Bosch, Magna, etc.

About Al Ghurair

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in six distinct industry sectors: Foods and Resources, Properties, Construction and Services, Energy, Mobility and Ventures. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the emerging United Arab Emirates. From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name has become synonymous with the heritage, evolution, and vision of the prestigious country itself.

Headquartered in Dubai, the business’ diversified operations span more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com

