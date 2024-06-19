JOHANNESBURG -- ExecuJet MRO Services South Africa, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, is poised to set a new record this year for airframe heavy maintenance checks.

The company’s previous annual record was seven, but this year it will complete at least 11 thanks to additional work on Dassault Falcon aircraft.

ExecuJet MRO Services South Africa is approved for line and heavy maintenance on the Falcon 50, Falcon 2000, Falcon 900, Falcon 7X and Falcon 8X. Its engineers are ready to provide line maintenance for Dassault’s newest aircraft, the Falcon 6X.

ExecuJet MRO Services South Africa is also an authorized service centre (ASC) for Bombardier and Embraer, with other heavy checks planned for the Bombardier Learjet 40/60 and Challenger 600 series aircraft, plus Beechcraft King Airs and Embraer Legacy 650s.

ExecuJet MRO Services South Africa is the largest business aviation MRO in Africa with a workforce of 130 personnel, including 70 in the engineering department. Its hangar at Johannesburg’s Lanseria International Airport can accommodate up to 14 aircraft of various sizes.

ExecuJet MRO Services South Africa also installs and upgrades avionics and satcom systems. In addition, the company has an engine workshop that completes Honeywell TPE 331 engine overhauls and Honeywell TFE 731 engine major repairs.

About ExecuJet MRO Services

ExecuJet MRO Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has world-class MRO facilities in Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe and the Middle East; where major repair and refurbishment activities are conducted. All MRO operations performed within the global ExecuJet MRO Services network comply with the world’s most stringent regulatory and safety requirements.

Specialising in airframe, avionics and engine maintenance; aircraft engineers are trained and certified on a wide range of aircraft, including Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Gulfstream, Hawker, and various others.

Further information: www.execujet-mro.com

