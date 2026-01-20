ExecuJet MRO Services Belgium, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has received approval from the US FAA to perform line maintenance, AOG support and base maintenance on US-registered (N-registered) business aircraft.

This approval complements the company’s existing European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part 145 certification, further expanding its international certifications.

“A significant number of US-registered aircraft operate in or transit through Europe, requiring line maintenance and AOG support,” says Matthijs Hutsebaut, Regional Vice President for Europe at ExecuJet MRO Services.

“This FAA approval is an important milestone that enables us to grow these services and expand our access to the US business aviation market.”

Under the FAA approval, ExecuJet MRO Services Belgium is authorized to perform line maintenance on: Bombardier Challenger 300/350, Global 5000/5500, Global 6000/6500 aircraft; line and base maintenance of Cessna Citation 560 XL/XLS and Citation 525, 525A, 525B and 525C aircraft. The US regulator has also approved it to provide base maintenance up to C checks on Falcon 7X, Falcon 8X, Falcon 9000EX EASy/ DX/LX, and Falcon 2000 EX EASy/DX aircraft.

Hutsebaut says: “This approval enhances our reputation and reinforces our position as a trusted MRO partner in Europe and beyond.”

ExecuJet MRO Services Belgium also holds certifications from civil regulators of Aruba, Bermuda, Cayman Islands and Guernsey, in addition to its EASA approvals.

About ExecuJet MRO Services

ExecuJet MRO Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has world-class MRO facilities in Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe and the Middle East; where major repair and refurbishment activities are conducted. All MRO operations performed within the global ExecuJet MRO Services network comply with the world’s most stringent regulatory and safety requirements.

Specialising in airframe, avionics and engine maintenance; aircraft engineers are trained and certified on a wide range of aircraft, including Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Gulfstream, Hawker, and various others.

Further information: www.execujet-mro.com