Dubai, UAE: ExecuJet Middle East is thrilled to announce the upcoming completion of its new flagship headquarters at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) during the Dubai Airshow 2023.

The future of luxury aviation will take off with the launch of this new facility, expected to be operational before year end. As an industry pioneer, ExecuJet has been leading the way in private aviation for over two decades, both in the Middle East and beyond. With the completion of the DWC facility and the comprehensive refurbishment of its private terminal facility at Dubai International Airport (DXB), ExecuJet has positioned itself as a provider of choice for the rising demand for premium private aviation services in the region.

The private terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport is set to redefine the benchmarks for private aviation services, with a strong focus on advancing and embracing modern luxury. This innovative establishment, a ground-breaking venture in the region, encompasses a generous 15,000 square meters spread over three levels. Within this exceptional facility, visitors will encounter a diverse range of services encompassing luxurious lounges, a signature Majlis Lounge as well as a VIP lounge adjoined by a cutting-edge board-room space. Furthermore, the facility will introduce unprecedented features incorporating a royal and exclusive private suites coupled with an invigorating spa offering a wide range of treatments, as well as a sophisticated cocktail and cigar lounge among other services yet to be revealed.

Patrick Hansen, Group CEO of Luxaviation and partner at ExecuJet Middle East stated, “The completion of ExecuJet Middle East’s flagship headquarters at Al Maktoum International Airport marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine luxury aviation. This new facility is a first of its kind in the region and is a testament to our belief in the enduring growth and importance of the private aviation sector in the region and beyond.”

ExecuJet Middle East spokesperson, Khalid Al Hai, Board Member declared: "The DWC facility represents the future of luxury aviation in the Middle East. For over two decades, we have witnessed the evolution of the business aviation market in the region. We are dedicated to providing our clients with an unmatched experience, and this new state-of-the-art facility, which is the first of its kind in the region, embodies our commitment to that goal, while also providing a diverse array of offerings designed to cater to an extensive range of travellers."

ExecuJet also houses a fully-equipped, air-conditioned 7,000 square meter hangar, complete with state-of-the-art security systems, onsite meeting rooms, and storage facilities. Furthermore, the facility is adjoined by an independent MRO facility, delivering a seamless and comprehensive private aviation experience for all visitors.

As the DWC facility approaches its grand opening, ExecuJet Middle East extends a warm invitation to industry experts to discover a world of cutting-edge technology, unparalleled luxury, and an extraordinary preview of the future of luxury aviation.

About ExecuJet:

ExecuJet Middle East, a partnership between Alpha Middle East Holdings and Luxaviation Group offers a diverse range of services including aircraft management for private and commercial registered aircraft, aircraft charter and fixed base (FBO) operations. Our team is dedicated to delivering award-winning services for business aircraft, passengers and crew. ExecuJet is proud of being Luxaviation’s global FBO brand and is currently operating 24 first-class FBOs worldwide.

Widely recognised as an industry leader in business aviation ground handling with a strong heritage of operational excellence, ExecuJet delivers a luxury service beyond expectation.

Media Contacts:

Khalil Dagher

Z7 Communications

khalil@z7communications.com

Getting social?

Instagram: @ExecuJetME